8 Brits With Most Instagram Followers In The UK

Instagram is the second most popular social media platform in the UK after Facebook. According to the latest survey report, most users feel positive and confident about Instagram. They also believe it as the greatest medium to promote their brand, personality, and products and services. Word of mouth is prevalent on this service. Just look at companies like Gymshark, where they leveraged these type of influencers to increase the growth of their brand.

Though Facebook is still the most preferred social networking site among influencers, brands and companies, Instagram is equally popular. At present, Instagram has more than a billion users. And most importantly, while other social networking sites are full of links, Instagram offers a distraction-free user interface to post images and check them on Insta feeds.

However, Instagram is only useful as long as you have enough followers on your feed. No matter what you want to convey, if your Insta profile doesn’t have enough followers then you won’t be able to establish a strong social proof.

Check for instance; Waste Away Recycling, it's a waste management company in Essex. But you won't see too many likes or comments on its Insta feeds.

You can’t ignore the relevance of having considerable followers on Instagram, else all your efforts on brand promotion on Instagram won’t yield much.

In this post, we will look at the UK’s Top 8 Instagram Profiles with the most followers and their success strategy.

GemmaStyles

Gemma Styles is a writer, podcaster, thinker, and mental health ambassador. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. At present, Gemma has more than 7-million followers on Instagram. But what’s the secret to Gemma’s growing followers’ base in the UK?

Gemma has followed a pretty-much straight forward approach. She uses the platform more for conveying her thoughts than to promote herself.

Gemma used long captions with multiple paragraph breaks. Her most-liked Instagram post depicts her classic look. It got more than 1.3-million likes and a lot of positive comments as well.

Gemma’s most popular post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHimzMRhsk7/

Deji Olatunji (Comedy Gamer)

Deji is a famous English Vlogger and YouTuber and the younger brother of KSI. He posts regularly on Instagram and by far, incredibly funny to watch! He enjoys a lot of fandom on Instagram with more than 2-million followers. His IG is full of varied posts showing his true versatile abilities. Ranging from Football to boxing to comedy, you can find a lot of interesting posts on his feed.

Deji’s most popular post on Instagram is all about a small prank that left his followers in laughing in stitches! His Instagram feed is full of varied posts depicting various aspects of his as a Youtuber.

Deji’s most popular post: https://www.instagram.com/p/BpkGgsKBN7Z/

Jesse Lingard

When it comes to personal branding, Jesse Lingard is a perfect example. Being a professional footballer, he utilises social networking sites to connect more with his fans.

As a professional footballer and attacking midfielder, he got a lot of followers and fans owing to his duty in the England national team. But his Insta posts are not just all about football, he also posts a lot of selfies that give a glimpse of his lifestyle.

Jesse enjoys the support of over 7.5-million Insta followers online. Despite being a professional footballer, his most-liked Instagram post is not related to football, instead, it’s all about International Dance Day. Who would have thought!

Jesse’s most liked IG post: https://www.instagram.com/p/COQO6r-JDKd/

Boohoo Group

Boohoo is a famous UK-based fashion conglomerate with an annual turnover above £1 billion. It manufactures a lot of fashionable apparel and costumes for its customers. The brand was launched in 2016 but has grown significantly well in the last few years. Talk about fast growth and a great success story – we can only wish for that kind of growth!

It is one of the UK’s most famous fashion brands on Instagram with more than 7.9-million followers.

The brand uses various social media strategies to enhance its online brand visibility. Similar to Gymshark, but their marketing strategies on steroids. The mega brand posts pictures of models wearing its apparel and also includes coupon code and price tag to grab users’ attention.

Have you ever noticed other influencer’s posts when they promote Boohoo’s brand? They’ll tag Boohoo in the post and also provide a link to the Boohoo for the ultimate branding strategy. This method to acquire new followers is costly, but reap’s a lot of rewards.

The brand focuses more on its swimsuits and bikinis on Instagram to grab the attention of young users – sometimes even the young lads. Boohoo’s most-liked post is all about body positivity and self-confidence. It also got a lot of positive comments from the Insta users.

Boohoo most liked post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPLYWGCgR9u/

MissGuided

Missguided is another popular fashion brand based out of the UK. Despite being behind Boohoo, it grabs a lot of eyeballs for posting a wide range of clothes and outfits. The account has more than 7-million followers online and is growing strong.

The brand’s content mainly focuses on female models depicting the beauty of MissGuided-branded clothes. It doesn’t offer too much variation on its Insta feeds and almost all posts relate to fashion. Its most-liked post is a meme with a positive message in the end.

A brand need not restrict itself to business only. Once in a while, memes can also be posted to engage with it’s followers on a human level.

MissGuided’s most popular post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPlxbOOhmQC/

Primark

Primark is a popular fashion and apparel brand with a wide range of clothing and outfit options for girls, boys and adults. It has more than 8.8-million followers on Instagram. Despite not offering an online store like Boohoo or MissGuided, the company relies on it’s customers to go in it’s clothing stores.

It follows a very unique strategy to grow its followers on Instagram. It has multiple Instagram handles with each of them relating to a particular segment of its brand. For example; @primark.kids, @primark.beauty and others. Which will then relate to much more niche audiences such as parents or young women looking for beauty related posts.

It has fully utilised the Instagram bio section making use of all the available character limits. It displays all necessary links along with relatable emojis to attract more visitors. Not just models, Primark also displays outfits on its Feeds with attractive heading and captions. Take, for instance, Primark’s Most Liked Post here; It uses short captions with a love emoji. This post got close to 56-K likes and 433 comments on it.

Though most people and Instagram users keep their post likes open and visible to all, recently Instagram has made it optional. You can now hide your likes count on Insta posts. Many celebs and brands opt for this Insta feature to hide their actual reach on Insta.

LadBible

LadBible is a famous media company based out of Manchester, the UK. Launched in 2012, the media company has a good fan-following on its Instagram handle. The brand is quite active on Instagram and regular viral pictures with their relevant captions.

Ladbible keeps its captions short and straightforward. It tactically places tells it’s Instagram followers on the last line of the caption to encourage users to post their likes and comment. Its most-viewed Instagram post (video) was actually a meme. Using comedy videos and memes can be a good way to boost your Instagram online visibility. Have you checked their content? Do it in your boredom and you’ll be laughing out loud!

LadBible’s most viewed post with video views is the following: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPlxeBpov_U/

Zoe? Sugg

Zoe Sugg is a media personality and founder of Zoella online news and article website. Zoe regularly updates her followers with interesting posts and images.

She mainly uses Instagram as her profile. Her most-liked post on Instagram depicts how much she is enjoying her motherhood journey. This is totally relatable to upcoming mothers and new mothers who are looking for advice and relevance in their upcoming difficulties of life.

Currently, Zoe has more than 9-million followers on Instagram. The credit for acquiring so many customers online goes to her regular posting on diverse topics, with most of them not relating to her business or office. Each time you see her post, you see a genuine personality behind it all.

Zoe’s most popular post is the following: https://www.instagram.com/p/CMFKiAcBuvn/

The Conclusion

Acquiring new followers on Instagram is not easy. Each of the above Instagram accounts is of big brands or celebrities. But even they had to struggle a lot to derive likes and comments on their posts in their initial days.

Acquiring new followers on Instagram is not easy. Each of the above Instagram accounts is of big brands or celebrities. But even they had to struggle a lot to derive likes and comments on their posts in their initial days.

Not just images, even captions are important. You can check some of the above most-liked Insta posts to understand the types of photos that gains more followers.