Employees say their benefits don’t reflect the current situation

Less than 20% of European employees believe that the benefits offered to them by their employers, adequately reflect the current situation according to a new study.

A study of more than 58,000 employees across Europe explored the effects the pandemic has had on how they work, what employees say they want, and what the future of work will be.

The study was commissioned by award-winning benefits technology provider, Benify, and conducted by global public opinion and data company, YouGov.

When participants were asked whether they think the benefits offered to them by their employer reflect the current situation, less than 20% of European employees on average say they strongly agree.

While the Netherlands has the highest number with 34%, just 13% of employees in Sweden, 15% in Germany, 17% in France, 18% in the UK, and 19% in Denmark say they strongly agree that their benefits reflect the current situation.

Josefine Söderqvist, Director of Human Resources at Benify, says: “Things findings are a real wake-up call for employers.

“The employee benefits that worked yesterday don’t necessarily work today.

“The fact that the pandemic has impacted us all, personally and professionally, means that today we have different needs than we previously had.

“Employees need support from their employers and, in turn, employers must ensure that the support they provide their employees is indeed helpful, supportive and reflects the current situation.”