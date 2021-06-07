Guide for betting on Scotland during the Euros

For the first time this millennium, Scotland have qualified for a major football tournament, and they will face old rivals England in the group stages. Understandably, the famous Tartan Army cannot wait for Euro 2020 to kick off, and there are plenty of punters too that are eager to have a flutter. If you’re one of them, this guide to betting on Scotland during the Euros is for you.

Group matches

Scotland have been drawn in Group D, along with England, Croatia, and the Czech Republic. While this may not be a group of death, it most certainly serves up some tasty fixtures. The Scots are the lowest FIFA-ranked side in this group at 44th in the world. England are the highest, with a FIFA ranking of 4th, while Croatia and the Czech Republic are 14th and 40th, respectively.

However, the world rankings are often tossed out of the window at major tournaments. Something Scotland have in their favor is that two of the group games will be played at Hampden Park, and as per the last update, around 12,500 fans can attend. This will be a massive boost, and it may lead to an upset or two.

Match dates and kick-off times

June 14: Scotland vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow)

June 18: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London)

June 22: Scotland vs Croatia; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Top two teams in each group, plus four best third-placed teams go through

Top betting markets

If you’re looking to place a few wagers on Scotland during the Euros, it’s worthwhile taking some time to review the different betting markets. These are some of the main markets to whet your appetite:

Match Result: Here, you bet on whether Scotland will win, lose or draw. Given the FIFA ranking, the Scots will most likely be underdogs in each group match, which means high odds if you back them to win.

BTTS: This stands for both teams to score. If you think Scotland will pinch a goal but also concede, then check out the odds on BTTS ‘Yes’.

Handicap: As Scotland are the outsiders, many savvy punters will look to place a handicap bet on them. For instance, you can bet on Scotland +1.5, which means even if they lose by a single goal, you’ll still win the bet.

Half-Time Result: Instead of betting on the result from 90 minutes, you can wager just on the first half. You often get tastier odds this way, too.

Where to bet

With a plethora of online bookmakers to choose from, you may wonder where is the best place to bet on Scotland during the Euros. Actually, no bookie is the best for every punter. The easiest way to find the perfect site is to visit Bettinglounge and compare the top UK bookmakers.

You can check out the various welcome bonuses, special Euro 2020 offers, betting odds, payment methods and much more. Once you’ve discovered your top bookie, you’re ready to get in on the action.