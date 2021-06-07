New local gin “on the horizon” at popular restaurant and bar.

As it welcomes back locals and holidaymakers, a restaurant & waterfront bar, within Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, is celebrating a new tie-up with a Fife-based drinks company.

Horizons, which holds a VisitScotland Taste Our Best Award, has chosen Pilgrim’s Gin, produced in St Andrews, as its artisan gin of choice.

It will now offer Horizons customers the full Pilgrim’s range, which includes the classic gin, together with three gin liquers created from quality botanicals, Raspberry & Ginger, Strawberry & Pepper, and Blueberry & Basil.

A new pink gin, created from Watermelon & Wild Berry, has just been added to the stable.

Horizons will also use Pilgrim’s in an exciting selection of gin based cocktails it’s just developed, such as Pilgrim’s Mule, The Bay Cooler, and, in a reference to the martyr St Andrew himself, whose remains lie in St Andrews, creating a place of pilgrimage over many centuries, Martyr’s Martini.

Food & Beverage Manager at Horizons, Blythe Marshall, explained that out of an array of new gins entering the marketplace, Pilgrim’s stood out as the right fit for the business: “We have been very impressed with Pilgrim’s Gin which we are confident our customer base will love, whether it’s in a classic gin and tonic, or a delicious cocktail.

“We felt it was important to choose a gin from a small batch producer in Fife as so much of what we offer here is local, summing up Fife on a plate, and now, in a glass.

“Pilgrim’s references a fascinating history and story behind it, as so many artisan Scottish products do.

“Allan Drysdale, who handcrafts the gin with a small dedicated team, puts a great deal of care and attention into every batch.

“We were won over by his enthusiasm and eye for quality, as well as his innovative flavour combinations which are truly delicious, and a bit different.”

Blythe revealed that Pilgrim’s would be collaborating with the team at Horizons with dedicated staff training on the brand, and were keen, as lockdown eased, to run tasting events, and look at additional food pairings.

Blythe said: “Prior to the first lockdown we had not long completed an impressive refurbishment of Horizons, putting in a showstopping glass bar as a centrepiece, along with new glass shelving where we display signature drinks.

“Pilgrim’s range will now sit proudly here, with our bar staff sure to offer gin drinking customers the local Fife gin.

“It’s the perfect tipple to savour as you look out over the Firth of Forth from the restaurant.”