SCOTTISH city Glasgow has been voted the place in the UK zombies would be most afraid of in the UK, according to a poll.

The survey was commissioned by gaming publisher Outright Games to celebrate the release of kids zombie game The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom.

Glasgow saw off competition from the next placed UK city which was Liverpool followed by London, and Newcastle, Manchester, and Belfast who rounded out the top five all tying with 14% of the vote.

2000 Brits were also asked which celebrities they would choose to help them make it through a zombie apocalypse and award-winning.

Also in the top ten were actor Ryan Reynolds, TV presenter Holly Willoughby, footballer Marcus Rashford, and actress Blake Lively.

Atomic Cartoons, the producers of the award-winning Last Kids on Earth Netflix series, were then commissioned by Outright Games to transport these celebrities into their zombie universe.

Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games said: “We’ve absolutely loved working on this activity to launch The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom video game in style.

“The research and Atomic Cartoon’s celebrity zombie drawings really reflect the fun and humour of the game.

“All our celebrities look amazing, and I’d choose any of them to help me make it through a zombie apocalypse’’

The poll also discovered that Brits think firefighters are the profession that would fare best in a zombie apocalypse with nearly half the vote.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom is a brand-new kids action adventure video game inspired by the New York Times best-selling, Emmy award-winning universe of The Last Kids on Earth book series by Max Brallier.

Fans can immerse themselves in an all-new story, exploring the massive town of Wakefield and taking on hordes of zombies and massive monsters as their favourite characters whether solo or with friends and family.

Matthew Berkowitz, CCO of Atomic Cartoons, said: “We’re thrilled that fans finally have the opportunity to experience The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom firsthand.

“The video game has been a long-time in the making, involving an incredible collaboration with the talented team at Outright Games.

“We had a blast at Atomic turning some of our favorite celebrities into zombies to mark this special occasion and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the start of yet another exciting adventure for the Last Kids universe. We hope the fans enjoy it!”

In addition to the best-selling books, an animated Last Kids Netflix series premiered in 2019 with a 66-minute special that won an Emmy Award for “Best Special Class Animation Program.”

It was followed by two additional seasons in 2020, and a special interactive episode entitled “Happy Apocalypse to You” started streaming on April 6th 2021.

To produce the interactive episode, Atomic Cartoons leveraged interactive Netflix technology that requires viewers to make choices using their remote control to advance the story.