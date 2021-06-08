Scotland second most attractive location for inward investment in the UK

SCOTLAND’S Attractiveness Survey 2021 that confirmed Scotland was yet again the most attractive location for inward investment in the UK outside of London.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Scotland secured 6% more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in 2020 (107) compared to that of 2019 (101).

In contrast, the number of FDI projects attracted to the UK as a whole in 2020 fell by 12% (1,109 to 975), while the number of European inward investment projects dropped by 13% (6,412 to 5,578) over the same time period.

This ensured Scotland increased its share of the total inward investment projects attracted by the UK, from 9.1% in 2019 to 11% in 2020.

Linda Hanna, interim Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise said: “Whilst there is no doubt COVID-19 caused significant challenges for our economy, today’s EY Scotland Attractiveness Survey 2021 shows exceptional results for Scotland and provides real cause for optimism as we look towards economic recovery.

“Scotland’s incredible workforce, competitive cost base, world-class universities and supportive business environment is what makes global companies want to locate here.

“As well as these key economic strengths, Scotland is known for our successful partnership approach, what we call ‘Team Scotland’, to achieving inward investment that sees public bodies, academia and industry working together to promote the very best Scotland has to offer and secure economic investment.

“Scotland is very much open for business. Scottish Enterprise and our dedicated colleagues based around the world will continue to bang the drum for Scotland, delivering more economic opportunities for our communities.”

In further good news for Scotland, the survey revealed that Edinburgh was ranked the number one city in the UK for FDI projects outside of London.

Glasgow and Aberdeen were also within the top ten list of UK cities.