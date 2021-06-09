Scots bar slated with “Instagram versus reality” cocktail comparison snaps

A SCOTS bar has been slated with an “Instagram versus reality” comparison photo after serving a customer a disappointing cocktail.

Morgan Gillies was unhappy when the Chasing Unicorns cocktail she ordered from Candy Bar in Edinburgh arrived looking nothing like what was advertised.

The nurse, from Addiewell, West Lothian, forked out £5 for the cocktail which was bleak in comparison to its vibrant Instagram counterpart.

The cocktail, which is advertised as being made with Bombay Sapphire, St Germain, watermelon, bubble gum, citrus, candy floss, and glitter, looks delicious on Instagram.

Images from the bar’s page shows the cocktail filled to the brim with a section of red, yellow and turquoise sections and filled with crushed ice.

A ruched up sour rainbow sweet has been placed on the top alongside a large clump of pink candy floss.

Images of what Morgan was given show a 3/4 full glass of orange coloured liquid with a layer of candy floss balanced across the top of the glass.

Disappointed with her order, Morgan posted the comparison images on Twitter on Sunday writing: “Looks the same right enough.”

The post has now collected over 7,000 likes, hundreds of retweets and dozens of comments from Twitter users who were shocked by the difference.

@etjorgensen wrote: “They are well known for making the drinks in Instagram posts look amazing but nothing like what you actually get.

“I could name at least six places in Edinburgh that do far better cocktails.

@xteesh said: “Insta vs reality if I’ve ever seen it.

@HarpSilver commented: “I would take it back and get the barman to make it again.”

@katiemsmart replied: “The pure lack of effort.”

Another social media user shared an image of their unfortunate order of the Chasing Unicorns cocktail which also came as a large disappointment.

Iona Blair shared a photo showing her bleak looking cocktail, writing: “what the hell”.