Scottish Whisky distillery seeks new board directors

GLENWYVIS Distillery is looking to bring in new faces to the team via the appointment of a new voluntary board directors.

The distillery is the world’s first 100% community-owned, fully sustainable distillery with 3,600 members.

Located in the Scottish Highlands, GlenWyvis Distillery has more than 45% of its members (1,688), that live in the IV postcode area.

David Graham, Chairman of the Board, explained: “We are particularly keen to bring in new directors who have professional expertise and experience in sales and marketing to the whisky and spirits trade; commercial legal work; information technology; and community development.

“If you have the skills, experience, energy and enthusiasm, please apply to help us grow the business. We had phenomenal support from the local community in and around Dingwall when we established the distillery back in 2015 and I’m convinced there is a wealth of talent on our doorstep that we could tap into.

“I really hope that local residents, with appropriate business experience, will be inspired to join the team as we look to take the distillery forward.

“There are exciting times ahead and it would be great to have new people on board to be part of that journey.”

Board membership is open to members of the distillery, with the board meeting taking place once a month digitally.

Membership can be achieved by contacting the distillery.