STILL GAME fans have used one of the show’s running jokes to poke fun at Gavin Mitchell for getting his second Covid-19 vaccine.



Mitchell, who played Boaby The Barman in the hit BBC show, received his second vaccination yesterday at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The 56-year-old immediately took to Twitter to compare the event to Still Game’s run of live shows at the venue.

He tweeted: “51 times I’ve played here and that was by far the quickest, easiest and least stressful performance of them all! 2nd vaccine done!

“Thank you NHS.”

The tweet, which has over 10,000 likes, was accompanied by a selfie of Mitchell standing outside the Hydro.

And Still Game fans have been quick to link it to a catchphrase used by main characters Jack and Victor whenever they ask for a pint at the pub.

In the show, the duo are known for saying “Two pints, pr***” when asking Boaby The Barman for a drink.

Co-writer and star Greg Hemphill retweeted it with the caption “Two jags, pr***! #onlyjoking #loveyougav”

@DiscoverGlasgow tweeted: “Two pricks, p****!”

@Dee96259486 tweeted: “Two pricks, pint?”

@DBs_WRLD tweeted: “Two vaccines p****”

Still Game concluded after nine seasons in 2019.