BTC-Trends Review – Can you Trust this Broker?

Looking for a way to supplement your income? Online trading has become a popular solution to this dilemma, especially in today’s tough economic climate, and you will find more and more people considering this option. Of course, the fact that it is a lot easier to trade online than it was in the traditional manner, has also played a vital role in this popularity. But, finding a broker has remained a consistent requirement, regardless of which route you decide to use for your trading activities. This means that at one point or another, you will end up looking for a BTC-Trends review.

Why does this happen? Well, for all its ease and convenience, online trading is not without its risks and it still requires you to do your due diligence. It doesn’t matter how you are trading; you will not be willing to hand over your money and your personal information to someone you cannot trust. The online world requires you to be a lot more conscious and aware because it is easy for people to commit frauds and scams on the internet and there have been many instances where criminals managed to mislead people and take advantage of them. No one wants to end up being a victim.

So, how do you make sure it doesn’t happen to you? This is where your research comes in and it is what you need to do when you are interested in online trading. Why? This is simply because you cannot get started without a brokerage and you cannot just sign up with the first one you find. Even if they turn out to be a perfectly legitimate option, who is to say they will be able to offer you everything you need? There are some companies that target a specific category of trader, such as newbies or even professional traders.

If you don’t fit the criteria, you will not be able to use their services in the right way. Secondly, it is also possible that they lack the instruments you want to trade, don’t have a good enough trading platform, or just don’t provide the resources you are looking for. You obviously want to simplify the process as much as possible and this means you have to be diligent and find the right company for fulfilling your trading needs. This doesn’t have to be very hard, especially if you are cautious from the get go and don’t just listen to the company’s claims.

It is obvious that no company, shady or otherwise, would ever admit to their flaws or highlight them. They will always claim to be the best and it is your job to determine how true these statements may be. Nowadays, the number of brokers in the market has increased exponentially, which means you have to be thorough in your research. They aren’t just a few options that you can check each one individually and then sign up with the one that seems suitable. Considering the number in the market, you have to proceed with caution and identify the company that seems like a trustworthy option.

How does BTC-Trends fare in that regard? This is one of the companies you will come across in the market and they also specialize in providing trading services to traders of all skill levels and in different parts of the world. But, you need a review in order to determine if you can rely on them for your trading or not. How to do that? Check out their services and features below in order to make a decision:

Broker BTC-Trends Website https://www.btc-trends.com Trading Accounts Five Account Options; Micro, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum Minimum Deposit ? 5,000 Assets Coverage Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks, Indices and Commodities Trading Tools Trading Indicators, Signals, Live Charts, Technical Analysis Tools, Price Alerts and Risk Management Tools Education and Training Yes; , e-books, online video courses, webinars, tutorials, fundamental market data and market analysis Customer Support 24/5 through email, phone number, online contact form Security Policy KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) Parent Company Cordelino Ltd.

Registration Status

One of the first things that you should look at when you are trying to decide whether to trust a trading service is their registration status. If you check out the various scams and frauds in the market, you will come to know that there is one thing in common in all of them; none of the companies or websites are duly registered, licensed or regulated. This would make them easy to trace and it is something they want to avoid. Hence, by opting for a registered company, you automatically minimize the chances of getting scammed or defrauded. What about BTC-Trends?

If you take a close look at the brokerage, you will come to know that they were established by Cordelino Ltd., a company that’s based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is registered in the country. In fact, they have an official address, which is listed on the website and one you can verify. They have also provided a registration number that can be used for confirming their status, which minimizes the chances of you being roped in with a fake company. You don’t have to worry about them pulling a vanishing act with your money, or taking advantage of you any other way.

Security Infrastructure

An important thing to bear in mind is that just because a company is registered doesn’t mean that they will be able to deliver the quality of services you require. You will find legitimate companies that don’t offer many tools and features and this can have an impact on your trading experience. This is also applicable in the case of security infrastructure as a lot of companies are rather lax in this regard. Not every trading platform will have top-notch security and this is something that you do need to pay attention to, if you don’t want your personal information and your funds to end up in the wrong hands.

As mentioned earlier, the internet is not without its risks and with the increasing number of cybercrimes, security has now become a priority. Therefore, in order to trust a broker, you need to ensure that they have proper security measures and protocols in place for your safety. BTC-Trends will not disappoint you in this aspect because they have been quite proactive where security is concerned. They don’t only pay attention to security of funds, but also of information because they are aware of how it can also be misused. Hence, they have taken steps to keep them safe round the clock.

First and foremost, they ask their clients to use strong passwords and have implemented two-factor authentication for keeping their accounts secure. They also use full data encryption to protect every single piece of data they collect from their clients during the course of their services. If you have any doubts about how your personal information is used and collected, BTC-Trends has shared their Privacy Policy on their website and you can go through it to see exactly what they will do. This will reassure you that your information will not be shared with or sold to any third party without your consent.

Moreover, they also offer you protection against DDoS attacks and offer 3D secured payments security. BTC-Trends is also compliant with PCI DSS Standards. Apart from that, you will come to know that they have also opted to follow the rules of AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know-Your-Customer) policies on their platform. The aim of these policies is to reduce identity theft, financial fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing. In accordance with these policies, anyone who signs up with the brokerage is required to provide some documentation.

The purpose is to give proof of ID, by submitting a national ID card, driver’s license or an international passport, proof of address by submitting a bank statement or utility bill (water, gas, phone or electricity) and proof of payment by submitting a picture of the debit or credit card to be used. As long as they are not expired and within your name, you will be able to verify your account on BTC-Trends and use it easily for trading in the financial markets. Lastly, they have chosen to maintain segregated accounts for their clients in order to keep their deposits and profits safe, until they are ready to withdraw them, thereby offering you complete peace of mind during the trading process.

Asset Index

After ascertaining the security features of a broker, you can determine whether it would be wise to trust them or not. BTC-Trends doesn’t skimp when it comes to security and this indicates that their offerings are worth checking out. Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t verify their other claims. The best place to begin is with their asset index because you want to make sure that they are offering what you want to trade. If they are not, there is no point in having to go through all the steps of checking all their features.

The good news is that BTC-Trends is offering a variety of trading instruments to its clients, which belong to some of the leading financial markets in the world. Whether you are after a specific instrument, or you just want access to as many instruments as possible, you will find the broker to be a good choice. They have put together an extensive asset index that comprises of more than 200 different trading instruments, each of which has its own profit potential. The more options you have, the greater room for diversification, which means you can reduce your risks and maximize your profits.

Some of the top financial markets that you can access on BTC-Trends are outlined below:

Stock: One of the most popular financial markets that is known for offering solid returns is none other than the stock market. You can get shares of some of the leading companies in the world, such as Apple, Facebook, JPMorgan, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, PayPal, Aurora, AT&T and IBM, amongst others.

Forex: The world’s biggest financial market due to its impressive daily volume, the forex market is known for its volatility and can give traders access to some major and minor currency pairs. These include EUR/USD, NZD/AUD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and USD/JPY.

Indices: Another lucrative market that you can explore with BTC-Trends is the indices market and it is one that’s suitable for traders who prefer trading baskets of stocks rather than individual ones. NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, FTSE 100, Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 are some of the options that traders can explore.

Commodities: Traders who are looking for less volatile options and more consistent returns can try out the commodities market where a number of options are available. You can trade soft commodities, which refer to agricultural products like wheat, coffee, sugar, corn and rice. You can also go with hard commodities that refer to precious metals, such as gold, silver, copper, platinum and palladium. There are also energies, such as natural gas and crude oil that you can explore.

Cryptocurrency: One of the most highly demanded financial instrument nowadays is cryptocurrency, as the market is currently on the rise and offering spectacular returns to people. BTC-Trends has added these volatile digital currencies to their asset index to cater to their clients and you can trade some of the most popular ones, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Ripple, Ethereum Classic and more.

Account Options

You will be required to open an account with a broker in order to start trading with them. This obviously means sharing some personal information with them. The procedure can vary from company to company because there hasn’t been a standard established for it. Apart from that, the account options can also vary. The purpose of providing these options is to cater to traders from different backgrounds, but the number varies from brokerage to brokerage. Again, there are no standards established, so every company is free to offer what they want.

You will obviously need to go through the choices available and choose the account that seems to fit you best. The same applies in the case of BTC-Trends. First off, their account opening process is quite straightforward, as they only have one form that their clients have to fill out. You don’t have to worry about sharing a lot of sensitive and unnecessary information because they don’t ask for more details. As a matter of fact, it will not take you longer than a few minutes to get it done, which is undoubtedly appealing.

When it comes to account options, you will find that there are five options that BTC-Trends has come up with. Each of these account types has been catered to a specific type of trader, recognizing that their needs and requirements are different. You can take a look at the choices below and then make your choice accordingly:

Micro: This is the first account that BTC-Trends has developed and it is best suited to those who are complete newbies with no prior experience. In this account, they are provided 24 hour customer service, daily analysis, and video tutorial and desktop and mobile trader. The account can be opened by depositing a minimum of ?5,000.

Bronze: The second account option that has been added to the mix is designed for beginner traders who have some basic knowledge and experience. Therefore, they can start with a minimum deposit of ?25,000 required for this account. They receive extra features, such as webinars and seminars for their guidance and a dedicated account manager to assist them through the trading process.

Silver: The next account option that you will find on BTC-Trends is for intermediate traders and it can be opened with a minimum deposit of ?75,000. With this account, all features offered in previous accounts are accessible and an addition is made in the form of premium daily analysis that can come in handy.

Gold: The fourth account option that you can choose to open is more for skilled and advanced traders who have some experience under their belt. Therefore, they would be able to meet the minimum deposit requirement of ?150,000. This account provides them access to premium customer support that’s not available in any other account. They also get access to Trading Central, which is another benefit.

Platinum: The last account option that has been added to the list by BTC-Trends is for professional and VIP traders. The minimum deposit remains the same as the Gold account, but additional features are provided. However, you can only know about these features by speaking to your account manager because this account is not accessible to everyone. You have to meet some requirements before you can be considered eligible for opening it.

Trading Solution

One of the most vital features of any broker is their trading solution because it will have the biggest impact on your trading journey. The feature that you most engage with when you are using a company’s services is their trading platform, so it can make a major difference in the kind of experience you have. There are different types of platforms that exist in the market and no two companies will give you the same choices. If the platform is slow, lacks tools or doesn’t boast the right technology, you will find trading difficult and will not be able to take advantage of the opportunities in the market.

Hence, it is essential to take the trading solution into account before you make any decision about the broker. When it comes to BTC-Trends, you will find that they have opted to develop their own trading platform rather than providing you one that already exists. Using cutting-edge technology, they have developed a web trading platform that offers a feature-rich environment. This means that you are saved from having to download or install it on any device because it is to be accessed via the browser. Despite the advanced technology, you don’t have to worry about any complications.

This is due to the fact that a highly intuitive user-interface has been developed by BTC-Trends team to make the platform easy to use for any trader, no matter what their experience. Furthermore, they have also added some powerful trading tools to enhance the overall experience. You can find different kinds of analysis, trading signals, price alerts and various indicators. Risk management tools, such as different order types, are also available. You will also be able to use an array of charts and graphs for decision-making.

Along with these features, traders get to enjoy fast trade execution, allowing them to take advantage of the smallest price movements. In addition, BTC-Trends has also come up with mobile trading solutions for both Android and iOS ecosystems. This allows their clients to trade on the go and trade from anywhere and anytime.

Customer Service

One avenue that you should assess in order to determine whether you can trust or a broker or not is their customer service. BTC-Trends is aware that traders will require help at one point or another during trading and they will need answers as quickly as possible in order to get back to trading. In order to ensure this can happen, they have added several options through which their support agents can be contacted. This gives you freedom to choose what method you wish to use, depending on the urgency of your problem.

You can get in touch with the customer service team at BTC-Trends via email, or you can give them a call on the contact number they have provided. It is also possible for you to schedule a callback at a time that is convenient to you. They will get back to you as soon as possible and will resolve your issue in a professional manner.

Add this together with transparent and open trading conditions, availability of education and other resources and a range of methods for deposits and withdrawals and BTC-Trends can prove to be a solid and reliable trading solution for everyone.