Car free Glasgow city centre would have huge benefits claims new report

A NEW report supporting the implementation of a car free city center of Glasgow was launched today.

The new report “Open for Business – Gaining business support for transforming city centers” was published by Transform Scotland.

The report claims that by transforming city centers into areas that prioritise pedestrians has largely positive socio economic impact.

An event hosted by Transform Scotland was also held at Glasgow’s George Square this afternoon where cyclists and pedestrians gathered to demonstrate the prospective positive impacts such changes could have.

The new document aims to gain support from local businesses and claims to have a “series of recommendations for gaining business support for car-free city centres.”

Transform Scotland spokesperson Marie Ferdelman said: “European cities have converted squares, main shopping streets and areas with character to allow people to sit outside and enjoy the attractive spaces.”

“The photocall demonstrates what can be done if space is reallocated, it creates areas for seating outside for people to stay and spend money in the city.”

“The main drive serves to increase the number of people visiting areas, which benefits businesses, the environment and brings social benefits.”

“The Scottish Government in their Climate Change Plan have committed to reducing car traffic by 20 per cent, which is ambitious, but car-free areas in Glasgow could be part of the achievement.”

Transform Scotland claim their report draws inspiration and analysis from Oslo’s Bilfritt Byliv – Car Free City Life scheme.

The report claims that Oslo’s population of 650,000 people is a scalable example of how car-free interventions would work in Glasgow where the population is 590,507 people.

Clare Reid, Director of Policy and Public Affairs of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI), said: ““Cities around the world are making plans for the path to net zero carbon emissions.

“Transport and business will be central to the success of this. This research shows that creating cities designed around people not only makes sense socially and environmentally, but economically too.”