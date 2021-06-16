Artwork owned by Johnny Beattie will be auctioned this month

A RARE painting owned by one of Scotland’s greatest entertainers will go on auction this month.

The oil painting, known as ‘Glasgow Tram’, by renowned UK artist, Herbert Whone, is being sold by the family of late Scottish comedian and actor Johnny Beattie.

It is to feature in The Scottish Contemporary Art Auction at McTear’s in Glasgow on June 20 at 1 pm.

The artwork, completed in 1962, was bought directly from Whone and has been owned by the Beattie family since.

‘Glasgow Tram’ shows one of the last trams in Glasgow along a rainy street, the painting serves as a classic example of Whone’s work and perfectly captures the city in the 60s.

Louise Beattie, Johnny’s daughter, said: “Dad loved his art, but it was my mum, Kitty Lamont, who purchased the Herbert Whone directly from the artist.

“I am pretty sure she bought it when they lived in Partickhill which means it has been in the family for almost 60 years.”

She added: “The painting has been admired and commented on many times over the years. In fact, the artist tried to buy it back at one point, although we politely declined.

“We have had a lot of pleasure from the piece but after so many years and following the passing of my dad, we all agreed that it was time for another art lover to get some enjoyment from the work.”

Beattie (1926-2020) was known as one of Scotland’s greatest entertainers, with a career lasting for over 60 years – he was a stand-up comedian, a film and TV actor, presenter, and latterly appeared on the Scottish Soap ‘River City’.

The artist of the oil painting, Whone (1925-2011) originated from Yorkshire, moving to Glasgow in 1955 where he produced a range of paintings showcasing the changes occurring in the city’s landscape.

His work is included in many public collections including museums and galleries in Glasgow, The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, The Hepworth and Salford Museums and Galleries.

Paintings by Whone are rarely ever auctioned, experts at McTear’s estimate that auctions for ‘Glasgow Tram’ could be up to £12,000.

Brian Clements, managing director at McTear’s, said: “This fantastic painting depicts a 1960s Glasgow scene that Johnny Beattie and his wife Kitty Lamont would have known very well indeed.

“It is an evocative work that illustrates Whone’s style perfectly as he brings to life the last days of the city’s trams.

“I have no doubt we will see significant interest when the painting goes to auction on 20th June.”