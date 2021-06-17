Do and don’ts in Egypt

Egypt is an African country which is in the north-eastern part of the continent. Egypt’s heartland, is in the Nile River valley along with delta, was home to one of the ancient Middle East’s and the most powerful civilizations. It is similar to Mesopotamia to the east, which is also one of the world’s first urban and literary societies. The Pharaonic Egypt flourished for over 3,000 years, surviving through a succession of native dynasties and for a short period of foreign administration. Urban Egypt also became a vital element of the Hellenistic civilization after Alexander the Great stamped his authority in the region in 323 BCE.

The city of Alexandria flourished during the Greek Ptolemaic dynasty, but unfortunately what is today Egypt was captured by the Romans. It later on became a part of the Roman Republic along with Empire till the time it was conquered by Arab Muslim soldiers in 639–642 CE, and subsequently became a portion of Rome’s successor state, which was called the Byzantine Empire. But still, it is being as one of the most famous tourist destinations of the world with the tourist wishing to a glimpse of the famous pyramid built there.

Also, have a look at the Egypt Visa for UK Citizens, by this you can easily apply for visa to visit Egypt. Traveling to Egypt with a British passport usually necessitates a visa. Tourist visas issued through the e-visa system are only valid for three months. Visas issued on arrival are only valid for 30 days. Below are few of the Dos and Donts mentioned that need to be followed in Egypt.

Things you can Do in Egypt

Anyone visiting Egypt must Respect the monuments and their archaeological sites; they are human heritage and should not be touched or sat on.

Personal should not forget to dress properly. While there is no formal dress code in cities, ladies will feel better at ease if they choose not to wear shorts or expose their shoulders. This is especially important to remember while visiting churches or mosques or any other important buildings.

One of the essential dos as per health advise is that one should drink plenty of water. Make careful to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Make sure that smaller restaurants along with the stores, especially the ones when one travels further out into the desert and also away from tourist regions, are not likely to take credit cards or any other foreign currencies. Also, the traders in the souk will expect to be paid in cash.

Try to stay in the central location as the majority of first-time tourists to Cairo choose accommodations near the Pyramids. That’s OK if you’re not planning on seeing any other parts of Cairo, unfortunately the area around the Pyramids is somewhat remote. For greater access for the remaining of the city, one should choose a more central location such as Tahrir or Zamalek.

Don’ts in Egypt

One of the major don’ts is that you should not forget your camera, you will miss out on making happy moments with your dear ones.

Anyone visiting there for the first time should not go on a desert expedition without a knowledgeable guide and a capable driver.

Do not miss any of the music and light performances, as well as the hotspots of archaeological importance along the Nile’s length.

Drinking alcohol on street is not a good idea. Check to see if you’re in a designated bar, nightclub, or private residence. Unless you’re in a tourist destination as it is common, it’s also not socially acceptable, and it’s illegal in some locations, though drinking is permitted at some places. If you do drink, don’t drink excessively and stay away from hard liquor brands you’re unfamiliar with.

Market merchants should not be feared. Vendors can be found in abundance while strolling around markets and tourist destinations. It can be intimidating because everyone there find ways to sell something.

Try not to take pictures of locals without their consent. This is a massive no-no no matter where you go. While residents in some parts of Egypt might dress in a different manner when compared to Westerners, it is not acceptable to photograph them without their consent. Keep in mind that you may be required to offer a gratuity in exchange for taking a photograph.

Also, don’t go to a mosque when it’s time for prayer. Unless you’re a Muslim who’s about to pray, or wait till the time the prayer is finished before entering. Moreover keep in mind that mosques, women and men pray in different areas, and also women ought to cover their arms, head, along with legs and also remove their shoes before entering.

The Bottom Line

In the above sections there are few of the Do’s and Don’ts that need to be kept in mid so that there is no trouble faced in the country of Egypt. It is quite simple one should adhere to the rules and along with the beliefs of the people who are already residing that country.