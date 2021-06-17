Edinburgh ranks high in a recent data study of global cities

A DATA study has determined the best and worst cities for Stress in the world and Edinburgh has ranked number 38 out of all 100 locations.

CBD and well-being brand VAAY released the study which ranks cities in terms of how stressful the environment is for residents as part of the companies pledge to promote mindfulness.

VAAY looked at common factors that make city-living stressful for residents, comparing a range of different stress indicators in cities around the world to conclude.

Over 500 cities around the globe were assessed against a range of stress indicators, locations with unreliable data were removed which left a remaining 100 cities.

The researchers assessed some measures to determine how comfortable people felt in the city, including safety and security and socio-political stability along with gender and minority equality.

The team then compared how stressful each city’s urban environment is by reviewing population density statistics along with air, light and noise pollution levels, traffic congestion and weather conditions.

Financial factors were then evaluated such as unemployment rates and social security to find out if economic issues within the city could cause stress to residents.

Finally, healthcare quality and accessibility were also collected along with the covid response in each city to gain a well-rounded insight into each city.

Finn Age Hänsel, Co-Founder of VAAY, said: “Our objective with this study is to show what cities can achieve for their citizens through effective governance, robust environmental policies and well-resourced social welfare systems. The aim is not to single out the cities which may lag behind in any of these areas, but rather highlight those which are leading examples of what can be done to improve the wellbeing of their inhabitants

“We hope that the results of the study serve as a useful barometer for cities and citizens alike to reassess their environments and work together towards developing cities that are less stressful places to live.”

Ranking at number one of the study for least stressful city was Reykjavik in Iceland, with Liverpool coming in at number 11 and Edinburgh at 38.

Mumbai ranked number one for the most stressful city with Lagos and Manila at second and third place.

For safety and security throughout the 100 cities, Edinburgh ranked 27, with Doha taking first place.

The Scottish capital ranked second out of 100 cities for air pollution, meaning the city has the cleanest air after Reykjavik which came in the first place.

Edinburgh also ranked number 15 for access to healthcare, with Oslo taking first place and Liverpool taking tenth place.

Hänsel said: “When we consider our reasons for feeling stressed, we usually focus our attention on things in our sphere of influence that we feel we can control

“It is less common to truly analyse the effect of the environment in which we live on our state of mind, yet so many factors can have a significant impact. Neighbourhood traffic congestion, cars’ exhaust fumes, sirens and flashing lights from emergency services to name a few.

“These are features that are part and parcel of city living, and the very things that motivate many of us to ‘escape’ the city in holiday season when in need of some R&R. As such, they should be treated as important influences on our mental state. With this study, we wanted to reveal which global cities provide a less stressful environment for their citizens to draw attention to how certain cities are succeeding in protecting the wellbeing of their citizens and highlight those that are falling behind.”