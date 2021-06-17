Hydrogen technologies company to create up to 100 jobs for Scotland

HYDROGEN technologies company, Logan Energy, has unveiled plans to create up to 100 skilled new roles in Scotland.

The initial 3-year partnership will see Logan Energy design, manufacture and maintain hydrogen refuelling stations on sites developed by Element 2, who plan to deploy over 800 pumps onto the UK network by 2027 and 2,000 by 2030.

The partnership will creating up to 70 new roles over the next two years with further positions to follow by 2025.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “This collaboration offers Logan Energy the opportunity to use its industry experience to deliver the widespread hydrogen infrastructure sorely needed across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Scotland has a long and successful relationship with hydrogen energy that is unparalleled. We have the expertise to deliver renewable technologies at pace and this programme will help create dozens more skilled opportunities for those looking to work in the hydrogen sector.

“Our partnership with Element 2 underlines our growth plans in the UK for the coming decade and will provide confidence for potential investors looking to support the drive to net zero.”

Tim Harper, CEO of Element 2, said: ”This collaborative partnership with Logan Energy is another step toward our goal of building the UK’s hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

We are a pure-play retailer of hydrogen, so harnessing Logan’s expertise and experience of refuelling systems supports our growth plan.

“Collaborations like this, ensure we remain ahead of schedule and ready to supply hydrogen as soon as demand arises.

“We are proud to support the UK’s net zero targets. More partnerships and further collaborations will follow in the coming weeks and months; this is an incredibly exciting time for the growth of hydrogen in the UK.”

News of the partnership comes following Logan Energy’s recent appointment of three industry-leading experts to its board, including former CEO of SSE Ian Marchant as chair.