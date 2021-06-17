The top 5 plants you should consider in 2021

The world has been through a major change last year. People shifted from working in offices to their homes, resulting in a completely different environment. This not only impacted the people, but also the organizations that they work for. In their shift, people needed to think about how they were going to arrange their home and working environments. Historically, plants at home were for decorative purposes and added to the ambience. With the working from home movement, more people also shifted to the use of plants for their offices. This is also reflected in the top 5 plants that were sold in the year 2021.

Sansevieria to the rescue

It has been an extremely fruitful year for sansevieria. In the past, it was seen as a dull plant that was appreciated by the elderly. Now the plant is back and more hip than ever. With their air cleaning capabilities, it is also the perfect addition to your office due to the clean air it creates as well as the limited maintenance it requires.

Becoming zen in a stressful year

The Bonsai is another favourite of people in the year of lockdowns. Although there is no such thing as a Bonsai plant, people often refer to it this way. We are talking about the Ginseng plant, which is popular across the world. Creating a Bonsai tree from the Ginseng plant requires patience, skill, and perseverance. This made it the ideal plant to take care of in the lockdown months.

French lavender

Who does not like the smell of fresh lavender? The French lavender plant is appreciated by many people due to its bright purple colour and great scent. This plant can be maintained both indoors and outdoors. This versatility makes it a popular plant in 2021.

Chinese money plant

Who cannot use some additional money?! The Chinese money plant is peaceful and can be placed anywhere, from desks to floors. With its round hanging leaves, it is a funny yet relaxed plant to look at. A good buddy for all types of interiors and offices.

Bamboo(m)!

This plant grows like wildfire. That also makes it an interesting plant to take care of in the year 2021. While working from home, you can see the daily changes the bamboo goes through even better. Taking in the growth is like watching Mother Nature develop minute-by-minute.

