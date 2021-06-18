Additional funding to help people with eating disorders

ADDITIONAL funding of £5 million will be provided to help expand the treatments available to people with eating disorders.

The investment from the Mental Health Recovery and Renewal Fund will be going to the NHS.

Some of the investment will also be allocated to Beat, the UK’s Eating Disorder Charity, to provide a wide range of support options to families and carers people affected, as well as support for children, young people, and adults.

It will be jointly chaired by former MSP Dennis Robertson, who has campaigned for greater awareness of eating disorders since his daughter Caroline died with anorexia nervosa in 2011.

The funding and the Implementation Group are recommendations of the National Review of Eating Disorder Services review which was published in March.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Sadly, we have seen an increase in young people needing treatment for eating disorders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This additional funding will go some way to making sure they have the support they need.

“The funding will help NHS boards and Beat to further develop the services on offer.

“I look forward to working with Dennis and the clinical co-chair to ensure the right support is in place.”