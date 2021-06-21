Mackie’s moo-ves online with e-commerce chocolate offering

CHOCOLATE-lovers throughout the UK can now buy Mackie’s of Scotland’s range of bars direct from the home farm following the launch of its online store.

Coinciding with the creation of a new website and brand identity, the e-commerce offering is giving buyers easy access – regardless of where they live – to the full range of Mackie’s farm-made chocolates in five flavours and in various formats from gift-packs to individual bars.

Mackie’s of Scotland, best known as one of the UK’s favourite ice cream brands, launched its chocolate range in 2014, converting a former tractor shed on its Aberdeenshire family farm into a chocolate factory.

Chocolate proved to be one of the popular lock-down treats and achieved a 46% annual growth in chocolate sales last year.

Mackie’s launched chocolate in four flavours, dark, mint, milk and honeycomb, reflecting its most popular ice cream choices. A fifth flavour, orange, was a popular addition for the Christmas season last year and is now available on the brand’s online store.

The online store also allows customers to purchase or send a quirky gift to a friend, including six vouchers for a summer’s supply of ice cream or 26 vouchers for a year’s supply.

Karin Mackie, Marketing Director and one of three sibling owners hopes the easy access to its chocolate range will tempt more of its ice cream customers to try their farm-made chocolate.

She said: “We’re always working with our retailer customers to try and get our chocolate to all corners of the UK.

“Our chocolate is currently widely available in Scottish supermarkets, including Asda, Coop, Sainsburys and Spar, but it can take time to prove performance and achieve long-term listings south of the border.

“It’s long been an ambition to launch an online store to accommodate those who can’t easily buy from their local shop – so we’re delighted to now have the ability to meet buyers’ needs online.

“Over the last year, people have been getting even more used to the convenience of ordering online – direct from suppliers and it is also a popular gift to be able to send to friends and family. We are planning to add Mackie’s merchandise and even some new ice cream products to the shop in the future.”

The website refresh has been completed by Web Integrations from Stonehaven and comes as the foundation for a comprehensive marketing and advertising programme by the firm this summer.

Ewan Duthie, Managing Director, comments “It’s been a real pleasure to partner with an iconic Scottish brand such as Mackie’s.

“Our brief was to enhance the fresh positioning for the brand through its main digital channel, so we designed and built a creative and informative website which makes it easy for consumers to enjoy learning more about Mackie’s and to engage with the company.

“Visitors can join the email club, enter competitions, use tools to add products to online retailer baskets, as well as buying direct through the new online shop.

“With more exciting things to come, we look forward to helping Mackie’s continue to build on its growth over the coming months and years.”

Mackie’s recently revealed its new packaging design after consumer research led to the creation of a fresh new look for the brand, which has a focus on key attributes such as their dairy farm heritage and the wholesome dairy ingredients – while retaining recognition and trust in the original product.

The fourth generation family business produces milk and cream used to make its famous ice cream. In keeping with its ‘sky to scoop’ philosophy, the Aberdeenshire firm also produces everything from renewable energy to its own packaging.

For more information on Mackie’s, visit www.mackies.co.uk. The store can be reached by visiting: https://www.mackies.co.uk/shop/

Ice cream lovers can also get all the latest updates from the farm by joining the Friends of Mackie’s newsletter club – where subscribers can enjoy exclusive tasting opportunities and prizes and play a key part in new product creations.