How to Ensure Your Property Development Runs Smoothly

While building your own property might sound like a fun and exciting project, it can often turn into a nightmare. It’s easy to get swept up in the moment and forget about the technical (boring) side of property development – trust us, we’ve all been there! In fact, many property developers have so many ideas that it can be hard to know where to begin. Do I start with an architect, or do I have to draw up my own designs first? What materials should I be using? Well, it’s when questions like these are overlooked that people start to run into costly, long-term issues. So, although you may be eager for your stunning 3-storey Victorian mansion to be completed, you might want to refrain from jumping into development straight away. Some of the top problems found within property development include:

Foundation that neglects the characteristics of the site (such as biodiversity and/or historical structures)

The use of faulty or inappropriate materials that may result in expensive repairs and long-term safety issues

Insufficient insulation leading to costly heating requirements

Lack of regard for moisture which may cause increased instances of damp and eventually mould

Poorly designed interiors/roofs leading to higher likelihood of failure

Lucky for you, these problems are all avoidable by being well-informed and ensuring careful planning throughout the construction process. Additionally, as we know just how difficult and overwhelming the start of a project can feel, we’ve compiled our top four property development tips to get everything running smoothly.

1. Build with the Biodiversity

Conserving the natural environment is essential for maintaining both healthy planet and healthy people. However, as one of the most resource intensive and environmentally damaging industries in the world, construction often forget\s this. With an estimated 240,000 to 340,000 new homes needed each year in the UK, it’s no wonder the March 2019 Government statement announced requirements for biodiversity net gain plans for all developers. So, what does this actually mean for you? Well, the biodiversity net gain simply means using property development to increase biodiversity in an area. Essentially, all new developments must improve the natural environment rather than harm it. As a result, your new development can be sure to avoid long-term damage including:

On-Site Habitat Disturbances: While many construction companies will look out for animal habitats, these usually only become noticed once irreversible damage to the animal homes have occurred. Additionally, loud work noises, waterway contamination, and general pollution can have a massive impact on protected species on site.

Material sourcing: Much construction needs a variety of different materials. Sourcing these materials can be extremely dangerous to habitats where the materials originate. For example, limestone and granite come from mining quarries which produce considerable noise, air, and land pollution. Currently, over 700 sites of special scientific interest are being used as quarries, most of which are named due to them containing nationally important species.

You’re probably thinking, “well that’s great, but what am I supposed to do? Build a circuit of vole tunnels through my property and only hire silent machinery!?” And, while an in-house vole maze actually sounds quite impressive, we understand that it might not be for everyone. So, we have the perfect solution, someone to do all that hard work for you. Biodiversitynetgainplan.co.uk provides you with quick and cost-effective biodiversity assessments for your site. With three different reports, standard, rapid, or next working day, you can have your project up and running in no time. And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, all they require is a simple quote form or phone call. After your biodiversity net gain report is completed, you’ll be well on your way to developing your safe, environmentally friendly property.

2. Hiring the ‘Right’ People

While it can seem very tempting to hire the cheapest or closest contractors, this might not be the best idea. The people you choose should reflect the type of project you’re working on. To put it simply, you probably wouldn’t want to hire a pastry chef to cater your BBQ garden party. You want to choose a company that specialises in what you want. So, although it may not be the cheapest, it is almost guaranteed that it will be more cost-effective in the long run. You don’t want to be sorting out leaks and mould a year down the line just because your builder didn’t specialise in pipes. If you can’t find the information on their website, we highly recommend phoning and checking reviews online. Additionally, if you know other developers who have completed similar projects, it may be beneficial to ask them for help in this area.

Finding the right contractors is essential, but it’s not the end. Building a good rapport with your chosen company is also a must when property developing both during the process and post completion. If you’re happy with their work, it may be a good idea to leave a positive review or let them know your appreciation. Keeping in touch and building a relationship is vital for future builds and for fixing any future problems you might encounter. Who knows, this may even help you get better rates in the future!

3. Budget, Budget, Budget

A successful property developer will always know their finances to a T. It’s all great having an amazing project, but its even better when you have the budget to match it. There’s no point in drawing up plans for a 5-story, fully glass, 3 pool building if you don’t have the money for it. Before starting any development, you should first get your finances in order. Check how much you have and how much you might need for the project. If this is above your current finances, you may decide you want to take out a loan. We also highly recommend checking how much you expect to gain from your property (if in commercial property). You may want to weigh up the benefits and costs of building above the budget.

4. Get Planning Permission

Having big plans can be fun, but these can often be dampened by your local planning authority. To avoid this, it’s always good to check what you can and can’t do before investing in a property or site. You can do this by checking the government site or by contacting the local authority. If you’re thinking of building something that may be considered ‘different’ for the area, we would highly recommend enquiring about this before making any investments. By enquiring early, you can also beat any additional charges that may come about from needing specialist permissions or materials. For example, listed buildings may require you to use older fittings and/or styles which may need to be custom made, and could work out being extremely costly. So, because we know how much property developers hate being told no, it’s important to get your planning permissions in order before purchasing a site.

Whether you’re on the first property or you are a developing genius, property construction can feel more than a little overwhelming. But it’s important to remember to relax and enjoy it – if you’ve done your research, you’ve got nothing to worry about!