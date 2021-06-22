Research and Insight service launches to support the Scottish Food & Drink Sector

The Scotland Food & Drink Partnership has launched a new initiative which will help the industry recover after a catastrophic 18 months for pubs and restaurants in the country.

The initiative – also known as ‘The Knowledge Bank’ – is part of an attempt to re-launch the food and drink industry back to its former strength before the pandemic, but to do so with a ‘stronger and greener’ approach.

It will allow businesses of all sizes to gain free access to a range of reports, events and bespoke insights to all Scottish food and drink companies. The insight service is part of the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Recovery Plan which is supported by the Scottish Government to the tune of £10m.

Project Director at The Knowledge Bank, Amanda Brown offered a detailed explanation as to how the initiative will offer and invaluable access of information to small and medium sized companies in the industry.

She said: “The Knowledge Bank offers a collaborative and focused approach to delivering real value to businesses.

“Our first twelve months will include a programme of sector and market specific webinars and reports alongside some deep dives into the big opportunities in e-commerce, sustainability and the rise in consumer demand.

“We will be accessing data, research and intelligence from domestic and international markets and, for the first time, analysing, disseminating and supporting businesses to turn this insight into action.

It’s been a long 18 months for the hospitality sector with Scottish Pubs and Restaurants sporadically opening and closing their doors to the public, and the country is not expected to move into Level zero until July 19th at the earliest.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Understanding the opportunities that are out there and having a deep understanding of the consumer trends that are here to stay is essential to sustainable business growth and future-proofing the sector.

With current curfews in place and restrictions on table numbers limiting food and drink establishment’s potential to operate, The Knowledge Bank may supply some much-needed aid businesses.

She also added: “As we emerge from the pandemic the sector needs to grow back stronger and greener.

“The Knowledge Bank will use the Recovery Plan investment from the Scottish Government to help drive strategic planning and guide better informed business decision – putting Scottish food and drink firms in an ideal position for growth.”