Lifeguards are to return to Scottish beaches ahead of the busy summer

ROYAL national lifeboat institution (RNLI) lifeguards are returning to beaches in Scotland today ahead of the busy summer.

The RNLI lifeguards will return to seven beaches across Scotland to bring lifesaving equipment and vital beach safety advice.

A collaboration with Dundee City Council has meant that another lifeguarded beach at Broughty Ferry in Dundee will be established.

Dundee City Council environment convener, Councillor Anne Rendall said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the RNLI to secure the provision of lifeguards on Broughty Ferry beach this summer.

“The golden sands at Broughty Ferry are a real jewel in the city’s crown, and were recently recognised with a Scotland’s Beach Award.

“This staycation summer, we expect Broughty beach to be very busy indeed as people take the chance to enjoy some outdoor fun in the sun.

“I would encourage all beach users, particularly those who enjoy open swimming in water that can still be very cold even at this time of year, to stay safe and follow the lifeguards’ advice at all times.”

The need for RNLI lifeguards comes ahead of an expected busy ‘staycation’ summer in Scotland.

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, Gio Ceccarelli, said: Our beautiful beaches offer a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open spaces but can also be unpredictable and dangerous environments, particularly during a typical Scottish summer when air temperatures start warming up but water temperatures remain dangerously cold. With more people than ever planning to stay at home this summer, now more than ever, we encourage people to visit a lifeguarded beach if they plan to enter the water.

“RNLI lifeguards keep a constant watch on the shore, the weather, and the sea conditions. They are able to highlight areas of potential danger and adjust the swimming area accordingly. The weather can change quickly and sea conditions can become very dangerous. This is why we suggest you visit a lifeguarded beach when coming to the coast.”