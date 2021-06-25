3 benefits of using online butchers

Meat is delicious and an excellent source of protein. But is there really a difference from one animal to the next and is it really important to the flavour of the meat that a cow, pig, chicken or lamb has been raised in a certain way?

The answer is absolutely, yes.

Sourcing meat that is delicious, nutritious, ethical and environmentally friendly can be a high ask, especially if you’re limited to buying food from your local supermarket. That’s why more and more people are turning to the internet for their meat.

Buying meat online might sound like a strange concept to some, but it’s by far the easiest way to get good quality, ethical meat for your dinner table. If you’re hesitant, read through the list of advantages below to see why you should be using an online butchers.

Cost

Online butchers are often able to run more efficiently than single butcher’s shops, meaning they are able to offer great value on the best cuts. You’re also able to compare prices between online butchers within seconds with a few clicks of a mouse, whereas you might be stuck using an overpriced bricks and mortar butchers shop simply because the nearest competitor is too great a distance away for the sake of a few pork chops. By easily comparing your options, you can find the best cuts for the best price.

Convenience

If you’ve only got an hour in which to squeeze your weekly shop, you’re more likely to settle for subpar supermarket meat out of convenience, even if it’s just as expensive as proper butcher’s cuts. But when you’re buying online, you can do your meat shopping at a time convenient to you, spending as much or as little time as you like browsing websites to find the best quality meat at the most reasonable price.

And once you’ve found an online butchers you like, reordering in future becomes a breeze. The Dorset Meat Company, for example, allows you to construct your own meat box, full of the cuts you want and delivered at a time and date that suits you. You can order the same thing every month, or try new things every time.

You don’t even need to build your own meat box if you don’t want to, but instead order one of their pre-selected boxes, such as the Family BBQ Meat Box or the Student Survival Meat Box. All are prepared by master butchers and contain only the finest meat available.

Choice

By far the biggest advantage online butchers have over other retailers is the choice they give their customers. Supermarket meat is often limited to the more popular meats (chicken, pork, beef and lamb), and even your local butchers may not stock a certain cut if it’s not a big seller. Online butchers on the other hand, tend to sell everything from beef to venison; chicken to goat.

This is great if you want to expand your culinary horizons, but it also frees you to shop more ethically. Free range, grass fed meat is high quality meat. When the animal is treated right and raised on a natural diet packed full of vitamins and minerals, that is reflected in the meat they produce. Supermarket meat is often grain fed, full of more water than flavour, and leaves a greater carbon footprint than meat sourced from a small, local farm.

Using online butchers means you can treat your taste buds ethically and affordably.