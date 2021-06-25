Major renewables developer partners for an offshore leasing bid

A RENEWABLE energy developer and Swedish energy company have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Partnership ahead of the leasing round.

Fred. Olsen Renewables and Vattenfall will collaborate in their bid to deliver the next generation of Scottish offshore wind farms, providing value for money for consumers and delivering for the Scottish economy, communities, and the environment.

The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to assist Scotland’s progress to net zero and support the country’s ambition to become a world leader in offshore wind.

By combining the skills and experience of two of Europe’s leading renewable energy developers, this significant industry collaboration will maximise the potential that the bid can deliver and provides the opportunity to demonstrate how Scotland’s renewable energy ambitions can be truly realised when industry, government and communities work together.

Helene Bistrom, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall, said: “This Joint Venture brings together two companies with strong track records in Scotland.

“We fundamentally understand the importance of developing projects which benefit the local economy and environment while ensuring the best possible value for bill payers.

“Vattenfall’s goal is to enable fossil-free living within one generation, and we are very excited to be working with Fred. Olsen Renewables to bring the best of our experience together to create a strong offer for Scotland.”

Anette Olsen, Managing Director of Bonheur ASA and Proprietor of Fred. Olsen & Co. said: “30 years ago, our journey in renewables started in Scotland.

“Today, Fred. Olsen related companies employ more than 350 people in Scotland.

“Our focus has always been to create local value, and together with Vattenfall we are confident that we can build on our joint presence in Scotland and deliver offshore wind with considerable local benefits.

“We are very pleased with this partnership, which builds on long standing relations between Vattenfall and Fred. Olsen-related companies.

“Through our partnership we will provide opportunities and create maximum value for the Scottish economy, local suppliers and communities.”