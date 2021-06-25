Anime figurine launched 35,000 meters into space

THE WORLD’S biggest anime brand took to the skies when it launched an anime figurine 35,000 metres into space.

The figurine who was based on the character Senku from the anime ‘Dr. Stone’ got the privilege to work with the Sheffield based company Sent Into Space

The anime brand Crunchyroll organised the launch in collaboration with manga publisher Kazé to promote the show which is about a teen genius trying to survive on Earth.

Senku himself said: “Senku here. Thanks to you guys, my figure made it into space. Hopefully we can eat some ramen and wash it down with cola. Listen up, the anime is currently on Crunchyroll and don’t forget the Blu-Rays and DVDs from Kazé.”

Lift off took place at Parkway Rise in Sheffield at 8am in the morning with Senku eventually landing 70km away from there outside of Hotham.

It was a weather balloon that transported Senku to near space but the extreme pressure and weather conditions caused it swell up and eventually burst.

Bastien Guetta, Crunchyroll’s social media manager said: “Sending Senku into space was a challenge and the final result is several months of work between our French and American teams and our partners in Japan. All this to tell you to watch Dr. Stone on Crunchyroll and on DVD and Blu-ray at Kazé”

Once the balloon popped Senku hurtled to the earth at around 150mph but he remained unharmed thanks to his parachute and he was also equipped with two cameras that filmed his whole journey.

Fans of the show will be excited after Riichirô Inagaki, the writer of Dr. Stone said: “Although Senku hasn’t gone into space within the story of the Stone World, this may be him getting a preview in advance.”

Both anime and science fans alike can watch Senku’s space adventure here.