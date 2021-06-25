Why is Ready Steady Bounce the best place to hire bouncy castles in London?

Ready Steady Bounce is an exciting, fun-filled company that can provide you with a wide range of soft play and bouncy castle hire in London. Whether you are looking for an amazing disco dome or just bouncy castle fun for your little ones, it can help you. They pride themselves on super-friendly customer service, and they aim to provide affordable and great entertainment.

No matter what your requirements may be, they can cater to them!

Their fantastic range of products and services means that they can accommodate all kinds of parties, no matter what you plan to do. Whatever the occasion, be it a birthday or an anniversary party, they offer rentals for any size of event. Furthermore, they provide the best service and hire bouncy castles in London to the highest standard. No one will go home disappointed when choosing Ready Steady Bounce!

1. Customer Service

Our business has remained highly competitive because of our customer service. As the leading London bouncy castle hire company, we aim to provide you with a great experience from start to finish. Whether you are looking for fun or profit, give us a call and let them do the rest.

At Ready Steady Bounce, they’re experts at delivering with a smile — which is why their customer service team is so on the ball. The customer service reps are always in uniform and ready to assist, available to take your calls and answer your emails. They’ll make your delivery and services a breeze. Just check the customer reviews!

2. Choices and Versatility

At Ready Steady Bounce, they have a huge range of bouncy castles. From bouncy castles small enough to fit in a garden to large themed bouncy castles that are big enough for corporate events. Are you looking to celebrate a birthday? They have bouncy castles with slides and ball pools as well. All these options will make kids shriek with laughter and have the time of their lives.

But why only kids? They believe that adults should have a share in the fun, which is why they have a line of bouncy houses for adults as well! Whether you have a small garden, indoor space or acres of land, they have the options you need available instantly.

3. Variety and Options

We sell different inflatable slides, obstacle courses, bouncy castles, ball ponds, slides, air jugglers, disco domes, and much more, all at affordable prices. We also can instantly provide you with many accessories such as Bluetooth loudspeakers, LED Bubble Machine, and themed products for parties.

4. Delivery

Ready Steady Bounce is here to make every party a success! They provide bouncy castle hire to London and the surrounding counties, with free delivery for South West, West, and North West London. Their party staff will always arrive at your party in a full Ready Steady Bounce uniform.

They pride themselves on their reliable, friendly service so that you and your child can enjoy your party. The staff are all fully trained with enhanced DBS checks, they will always arrive at your party on time, and we provide a 100% safety guarantee.

5. Price and Affordability

Ready Steady Bounce provide you with thorough services at the most pocket-friendly rates in London town. However, its cost varies according to the size and type of equipment you want to hire. Here, the prices range from £90 to £240. Their prices are mostly uniform, but specific details for your event will determine the final amount.

6. Insurance

This company is dedicated to making sure everyone can have a fun-packed day. So, as well as supplying you with the best bouncy castles, giant slides and anything bouncy related, they also have public liability insurance. Their public liability covers us for up to £5 million if anyone should get injured on their equipment.

This means that if anything were to happen, such as an injury at one of your events, they have the legal cover to protect themselves and you. They go above and beyond for your safety. So, rest assured that you are hiring from the best when you hire from them.

7. Cleanliness

Ready Steady Bounce offers high-quality inflatables for children’s parties, with a focus on cleanliness that you and your children can rely on. They are only ever supplied with brand new inflatables. They don’t buy second-hand as the quality would not be the same, and they wouldn’t be able to meet your high cleanliness standards.

Additionally, they have strict cleaning protocols. All equipment is PIPA tested and certified yearly. You can always trust them to have a clean unit at all times. Their primary focus is the safety of their customers. That’s why they clean every single one of the inflatables before and after each use. With a new fleet of clean, well-maintained inflatables, they offer the quality that you can trust.

Final Verdict

When it comes to bouncy castle hire in London, you can rely on Ready Steady Bounce! With years of experience and hundreds of satisfied customers, they are the premier choice for dance parties, sporting events, or special occasions. Their bounce houses and inflatables are in top quality condition and safe for ages 2 to 92(!), and the experienced staff is available to set up anywhere in the London area. End your search for the perfect party accessory now!