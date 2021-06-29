A successful Scottish entrepreneur will appear on the hall of fame at the university she attended.

The School of Arts and Creative Industries (SACI) at Edinburgh Napier University (ENU) awarded the accolade to graduate, Jeanette MacIntyre.

Jeanette graduated from the SACI and is now the founder of glass specialist Indeglas, she is also involved with other companies.

Jeanette is also a board member of Lanarkshire Enterprise Services Limited (LESL) where she uses the benefit of her business acumen to support strategy for the team dedicated to the delivery of Government support in the form of training and grant aid for micro businesses SME’s throughout Lanarkshire and beyond.

She said: “I feel intensely proud to represent the School of Arts and Creative Industries at Edinburgh Napier in this way.

“I hope to fully credit the honour, supporting current and future students, and by sharing the learning I have accumulated for the benefit of others.”

Jeanette, who also met her husband of 31 years at ENU, set up an interior design consultancy in Edinburgh and for five years carried out design consultancy and fitting out work for companies such as Christian Salvesen, the Pharmaceutical Society and McTaggart and Mickel Homes.

In association with the Danish glazed screen manufacturer DEKO, the company became DEKO Scotland and specialised in tested system glass applications, as well as creating bespoke engineered solutions with glass.

Jeanette completed a management buyout in 2013 and re-branded the company as Indeglas in 2017.

The accreditations, design methodology and ethics advocated by Indeglas provides a unique and trusted partner for some of the UK’s major contractors and architects who rely on an innovative approach, sound advice and a wealth of experience of glass and glass systems from early design stage through to a complete post construction maintenance.

Reflecting on her career, Jeanette highlights that her top five criteria for success are: collaboration; keeping a positive mindset; remaining true to your own values; being considerate of others; and above all to radiate kindness.

And, offering guidance to ENU alumni who might wish to follow in her footsteps, she points out the importance of good leadership skills and adopting positive, collaborative approaches when obstacles get in the way of progress.

She said: “Along the way you learn to accept that, to be successful, it’s not essential to excel in every aspect of business.

“Gaining trust and respect, actively practicing life-long learning, openly learning from mistakes and recognising and acting on good advice while creating an environment where others share your passion, feel valued for the skills they bring and can reach their full potential, is a far better strategy for overcoming most challenges.”