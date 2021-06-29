Study calls for employers to push for more work life balance for employees

A REPORT has found that employees across Europe are stressed due to a lack of a work-life balance.

The new findings are revealed in ‘The Future of Work Report: Employee Benefits and Work Trends in Europe’, which studied over 58,000 workers across Europe.

Researchers found that a work-life balance and working are major causes of stress even though a huge number of employees are working from home.

The study explored a range of different factors including the effects of the pandemic on work, what employees say they want and the future of work.

The study was commissioned by technology provider Benify and carried out on YouGov.

Josefine Söderqvist, director of human resources at Benify, said: “Even though employees may, in theory, have more flexibility around work than previously with remote working, stress from work and the struggle to achieve work-life balance cannot be solved by simply changing environment.

“In many ways, Covid-19 has made the issue of work-life balance more complex than before.

“Employers need to create a working culture where employee well-being is given the highest priority. Employees need greater support from their employers to achieve work-life balance.”

When participants of the study were asked what their biggest causes of stress are, their responses indicated that work and work-life balances impact their mental health.

In the UK, 47 per cent of participants admitted that work was their number one source of stress, along with 49 per cent in France, and 46 per cent in Germany and Sweden.

In Denmark, 39 per cent of participants said that work was their main cause of stress with 31 per cent in the Netherlands.

In the UK, 34 per cent of participants also stated that work was their second-biggest source of stress.