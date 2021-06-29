Albert Albie Aldahawi on How to Manage Business and Life Without Compromising Anything

Do you manage your small business, and are you always very busy? Do you wake up every day with many plans but are quickly distracted by other tasks that were not planned? When the day is over, do you feel like you haven’t been able to do anything you wanted to do and that the services didn’t perform as they should?

Managing a business is not an easy task, and there are several challenges encountered in the day-to-day work. It is known that this same situation occurs with various entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized companies, and that prevents the growth of many of them.

You may be too busy “putting out the fires” and not have too much extra time to think, plan, and strategize for the long term. Pause and analyze that. You may be working for your business instead of working on it!

Check out now five tips to run your business efficiently and sustainably from Albie:

Analyze the performance of your business

In the same way that you go to the doctor regularly to check your health, you also need to do a “check-up” of your business.

“Maintaining a healthy business is not a simple mission. Without quality management and planning, your company can lose competitiveness, decrease sales and even end up closing,” adds Albie.

So that this does not happen, there are some basic recommendations, how to keep your business plan constantly updated and continuously invest in the innovation of processes and procedures.

Reserve a time in your agenda involving all the members of your company (salespeople, administrative team, clients, and family) so you will not be interrupted. You will keep the focus on the development of your business.

Be strategic

Take time to create or review goals and objectives. For example: Is your company information registered on paper? Are your goals smart (specific, measurable, achievable, and relevant within a certain period)? Have you created a business plan? If you don’t have these tools ready yet, it’s time to start crafting them. And if you already have all this, don’t forget to continually update them to see how things are going or correct any errors.

In the end, just making a good plan is not enough. You always need to review and update.

Plan more and better!

Make an annual calendar and list the main events that will occur in the coming months, coordinating them with your business and marketing plans, as well as your respective deadlines. Create sales forecasting, inventory control, customer satisfaction surveys, fiscal health, competitive analysis, and workforce. You then work according to these deadlines, prioritizing the tasks and the execution time for each one.

Albie argues: “it is with this control and planning that the business owner will buy correctly, define goals, have a sales forecast, and know if money is lacking in funds.”

Albie argues: "it is with this control and planning that the business owner will buy correctly, define goals, have a sales forecast, and know if money is lacking in funds."

Transfer responsibilities

For some people, delegating is a simple thing. But for others, it is a challenging task, even outsourcing the most trivial tasks.

For everything to happen in the best possible way in your business, it is necessary to support trained and committed professionals. For this, you can outsource this work by hiring professionals to help you improve and develop your business. This will make a big difference on a day-to-day basis. It will be easier to delegate tasks and optimize your time.