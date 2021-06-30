SCOTS boxing champ Josh Taylor has dubbed Ken Buchanan Scotland’s greatest fighter after his hero visited him at home.

The 30-year-old world champion was delighted to have his idol Buchanan visiting him at his house in Prestonpans, East Lothian, yesterday.

Taylor told his fans how proud he was to have achieved the same accolades as his hero did 50 years prior in 1971.

Images show the two “Kings of Scotland” embracing in a joyous handshake inside Taylor’s home.

Another image shows the two engrossed in conversation whilst sitting at the dining table which has a selection of plates, snacks and drinks for the pair.

A final image shows the pair standing side by side with their fists clenched in front of Taylor’s pristine belts collection.

Taylor shared the moment on Twitter last night, writing: “It was a great pleasure having Scotland’s greatest fighter ‘The Tartan Legend’ Ken Buchanan at my home today.

“I feel so proud to have achieved the same status as one of my heroes in becoming the undisputed champion of the world.

“#KingsOfScotland #Undisputed.”

The post has now collected over 3,200 likes, with hundreds of retweets and comments from users who were impressed with Josh celebrating his predecessor’s achievements.

@jam_donnelly wrote: “It’s class that finally after all these years Ken is getting the recognition he deserves. He’s a Scottish treasure. Well done Josh.”

@PeterBa55729613 said: “Warriors, legends, real fighters. Scottish working class heroes. King Kenny and Prince Josh.

“I hope Kenny is in good health and yourself obviously Josh.”

@LuckyJim1980 commented: “What a legend Ken is. Credit to you Josh for celebrating his achievements as well as your own.”

@ChrisFulton1980 replied: “Brilliant Josh. What a man he is and what a pleasure it is to listen to his stories.”

After defeating Jose Ramirez in May, Taylor made history in becoming the first British fighter to become an undisputed champion in the four belt era.

Retired boxer Ken, who is from Edinburgh, became WBA World Lightweight Champion in September of 1970 after beating Panamanian Ismael Laguna.

He was named the American Boxing Writers’ Association’s “Fighter of the Year” in 1970, ahead of boxers including Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

Buchanan retired in 1976 but returned in 1978 for a short period until 1982.

With a record of 61 wins and eight losses, he is widely regarded as Scotland’s finest ever boxer.