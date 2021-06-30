A secret “lager line” is rewarding people with free beers

BEER lovers are in for a treat today with a craft brewer revealing the number to its secret WhatsApp ‘Lager Line’, with free beer up for grabs.

People across Scotland have awoken to scores of intriguing billboards throughout their cities, enticing lager lovers to message Innis & Gunn’s mystery number.

Set to be live for 24 hours only, beer fans need to be quick to message the brewer’s Lager Line, where they can expect a cheeky exchange with the award-winning brewer.

Inquisitive texters are already reporting free cans of Innis & Gunn’s Lager Beer, plus their iconic pint glasses, winging their way to them as a reward for their crafty curiosity, making the Lager Line the only WhatsApp chat worth being in today.

The Lager Line is helping beer fans get ‘in the know’ with Innis & Gunn and is part of its intriguing ‘If You know, You Know’ campaign, a summer of activity dedicated to the craft brewer’s much-loved Lager Beer.

Innis & Gunn’s ‘Lager Line’ will be open for 24 hours only. To take part in the Lager Line, send a message on WhatsApp to 07940 718405.