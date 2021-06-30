First shows of an Edinburgh writing festival have been announced

A THEATRE announces the first shows of its 2021 festival, which will include in-person, outdoor, and online events.

This year more than ever, the Traverse Theatre will celebrate Edinburgh and its vibrant community at Traverse festival 2021.

The Theatre is excited to welcome audiences back into Traverse 1 for the first time since March 2020, for the world premiere of Frances Poet’s Still which takes place in familiar Edinburgh locations.

Along with all events being sold on a Pay What You Can basis, and availability of £1 tickets across the programme for those under 25 or in receipt of government benefits, they will continue to both maintain and improve the inclusivity and accessibility of our work and stories.

Traverse Executive Producer, Linda Crooks, said: “Announcing the first shows of the Traverse Festival 2021 today is a moment worthy of celebration – of artists, compelling stories, our incredibly supportive audiences, and our unique and vibrant Edinburgh community.

“Our Festival programme aims to be a love letter to Edinburgh, and its spirit of resilience is embodied within the culture of the Traverse Festival.

“In Still, Walk This Play and MOVE, audiences have the chance to rediscover and reconnect with their city, both indoors and out, and shows including This is Paradise, We’ll Meet in Moscow, and On Blueberry Hill take us to very different worlds, shining a light on some of the most urgent and important issues facing us today We meet the world in Edinburgh and we take Edinburgh to the world.

She continues: “We’re committed to discovering new voices, sharing our passion for creativity, and giving you a first look at shows soon to be on our stages in the Summer 21 edition of our First Stages Festival.

“And we’re thrilled to be able to present our full programme in our digital venue, Traverse 3, for the very first time, capturing our in-person shows and making them available for audiences near and far, who may be unable to attend the live performances.

“The Traverse is here to entertain, challenge, comfort and welcome audiences, no matter where they are.”

Traverse Artistic Director, Gareth Nicholls, said: “Over the past 15 months we’ve been bowled over by artists’ imaginations in using digital spaces and technologies to tell their stories and connect with audiences, who have been just as open minded in their enthusiastic embracing of this new way of enjoying and participating in our work.

“We’re now particularly overjoyed to be back in our Cambridge Street home to savour and celebrate some of our productions with audiences in person again.

He continues: “I’m delighted that Frances Poet’s Still will be the first Traverse production back on the Traverse 1 stage since March 2020.

“It’s a beautiful and cathartic story, full of life and love and live music, a celebration of and for Edinburgh, which is so deserved after a period of such upheaval and uncertainty, which saw our incredible local community come together to support one another and become stronger than ever.

“This city is a unique place with a singular spirit, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with the world, in-person and digitally, this August.”