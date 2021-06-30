A MULTINATIONAL law firm is to cut global carbon emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2030.

Global law firm Pinsent Masons have revealed plans to cut carbon emissions by a minimum of 50 per cent in the next nine years to reduce its environmental impact and to help fight the climate crisis.

The climate targets by the firm have yet to be verified by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi defines and promotes good practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses targets from businesses.

The SBTi has approved another target from the firm which includes the firm having to source 100 per cent renewable electricity across its global estate by 2030.

John Cleland, managing partner of Pinsent Masons, said: “As a firm that advises on groundbreaking low carbon projects and supports clients as they navigate sustainability and climate concerns, implementing our own science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement was a natural next step for us.

“We recognise that operating a 26 office global network with a 3,600 strong workforce has significant environmental implications and want to implement real, tangible changes that have a positive impact. We are proud of the progress we have made to date, but we know we cannot become complacent, and remain committed to playing our part in mitigating climate risk. This helps us focus us efforts to achieve this.”

Now, 100 per cent of the electricity purchased by the firm in the UK, Republic of Ireland and France is from renewable sources.

The firm has three Scottish offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen and employs over 500 lawyers.

Pinsent Masons have made progress in decreasing its environmental impact over the last several years, this has occurred in areas such as energy consumption, business travel and use of resources and waste.

Before the pandemic, the firm achieved a 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption across the UK offices.