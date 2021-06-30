A HILARIOUS video shows footie ace John McGinn’s disastrous attempt at performing a backflip off a boat.

The Aston Villa midfielder posted the blunder on his Instagram page yesterday showing him losing his footing before slipping backwards into the turquoise water.

The side-splitting clip begins as the 26-year-old Scot is standing at the edge of the boat wearing bright sky blue swim shorts.





He wipes the water from his eyes before attempting a backflip.

McGinn starts bending into position whilst stretching his arms out for balance on the metal rails as he prepares to show off his skills.

But within seconds the Scot, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, slips on the railing causing him to fall backwards.

McGinn’s shocked face can be seen hurtling into the water beneath while the person filming can be heard bursting out laughing.

At the end of the clip McGinn’s feet are shown facing up towards the sky before he disappears into the depths below.

He finally emerges and is shown trying to catch his breath from the blunder.

McGinn posted the video onto his Instagram, captioned “Holidays” alongside a crying with laughter emoji followed by an okay hand sign emoji.

The clip was been viewed over 108,000 times and liked by fellow Scots footie players Andy Robertson and Billy Gilmour who commented crying with laughter emojis.

Hundreds of fans left comments to poke fun at the ex-Hibs player.

Stuarty.boy70 said: “Tom Daley must be sh**ing it.”

Shenderson3003 said: “Is this a reenactment of your goal against Austria?”

Deano_2102 said: “Never went down like that in penalty box!”

Joesimmons._ said: “Scotland get battered everywhere they gooooo.”

Others took the opportunity to comment on McGinn’s physique.

Maccasnow___ added: “McGinn has a dad bod. Fair play Ginny.”



After the Scotland National Team were knocked out of the Euro 2020 last week, the Scot appears to be taking some time off before the premier league kicks off in August.

The chant “We’ve got McGinn, super John McGinn, I just don’t think you understand” became a firm favourite for fans throughout the tournament.



The player shared a touching post to Tartan Army fans after the teams loss last week.



He said: “We fell short in the end but having the opportunity to represent Scotland at a major tournament in front of my family is something that I will never forget.



“The overwhelming support from the whole country has been an inspiration and I’m hoping this is just the beginning for us.”



There is just over a month between Euro 2020 ending and the beginning of the new Premier League season.



That follows a shortened domestic campaign calendar last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw a lot of games squeezed into a shorter period of time.



Rumours around the ex Hibs player are rife as the question of whether or not Aston Villa will sell this transfer window remains unanswered.



McGinn left Hibs in 2018 as the Easter Roadside bagged £3million for the midfielder’s services.