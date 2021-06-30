How to Plan 1 Week in Japan

Japan is a country you need at least a month to explore fully. The country is abundant in unique destinations and a wide range of things to do. However, a week is more than enough to have a great insight into Japanese culture and most of its highlights. Although this itinerary doesn’t cover all the best places in Japan, it’s a great start if you visit the country for the first time. But, first, you need to know the tourist visa requirements Philippines for Japan.

With a Japan Rail Pass, you’ll be able to cover almost every ground of it.

Day 1: Arrive in Tokyo

Once you arrive in Tokyo, book a hotel either in Shinjuku or Shibuya. Both the neighborhoods are located in the center with plenty of things to see and enjoy in Tokyo and nearby. While you are in Japan, try something unique and authentic to Japan. Book a pod hotel instead, which is extremely popular in Japan.

Start your Tokyo exploration with Meiji Jingu Shrine at Harajuku. There is a Meiji Jingu Treasure House, which displays various items related to Emperor Meiji. Many people visit the shrine in the beginning days of each New Year. But, this forested area is popular during cherry blossom season.

Day 2: A day trip from Tokyo

Get up early to enjoy more of Tokyo. Begin your day by visiting Tokyo Imperial Palace, which was built in 1960 and is now home to the Royals of Japan. This palace is surrounded by a moat, and adjacent to it is a bridge that creates a perfect Instagram-worthy ambiance.

Your next stop is Akihabara. Popularly known as Electric Town, this place is a paradise for Anime and Manga fans. Your Japan trip would be incomplete if you don’t visit a maid café and play a game with a maid.

Near to Akihabara is Asauka, the epitome of traditional Japan, a complete contrast to the Electronic Town. Streets are surrounded by people wearing traditional kimonos and traditional clothing. There is a lot more to explore; you can take a rickshaw tour to Sensoji Temple.

Day 3: Head to Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji is on every traveler’s bucket list while in Japan, and for a good reason. Apart from the 3,776-meter high active volcano, there are a lot more to enjoy. Mount Fuji is an excellent place to experience staying in a traditional Japanese inn, Ryokan. Staying in a multipurpose room with sliding doors, a good night’s sleep on a floor mattress, and then waking up to the view of Mount Fuji—once a lifetime experience. You can also enjoy a traditional Japanese Onsen (hot spring). These are very common natural baths in Japan, a swimsuit-free zone, open to all.

Day 4: Move to Kyoto

Wake up early in the morning to witness the mesmerizing sunrise over Mount Fuji and capture some beautiful memories. After breakfast, take the Shinkansen Kodama bullet train from Shin-Fuji (Shizuoka) to Kyoto. Kyoto is a large city to explore, and the tourist favorites include Toji Temple, Kinkakuji Temple, Maruyama Park, Nijojocho Park, and the famous Fushimi Inari Shrine. The shrine with orange torii gates spread over 4km across Kyoto’s mountainside is among the favorite Instagram spots. Spend the day exploring the temples and parks of Kyoto and lose yourself in local Sushi and Ramen houses.

Day 5: A day trip to Nara

Today you are heading for Nara, Japan’s first permanent capital and home of many World Heritage Sites. It is a rewarding day trip from Kyoto to visit temples, discover historical treasures, and see wild deer in Nara Park. But the main attraction is The Daibutsu-Den (Hall of the Great Buddha) at Todaiji. The hall is the largest wooden building in the world and inside of it rests a 15-meter tall gold and bronze statue of Buddha that dates back to 751. A half-day trip to Nara is enough to see all the highlights, but a whole day is better to enjoy most.

Day 6: Visit Hiroshima

While you are in Japan, visiting Hiroshima should be on your bucket list. You can visit the Peace Memorial Museum and Miyajima Island as a long trip from Kyoto. Visit the museum, park, and explore this modern city that was entirely rebuilt after World War II. Also, visit the famous floating torii gate at Itsukushima Shrine on nearby Miyajima Island. Don’t miss the opportunity to sample the delicious local specialty Okonomiyaki, a thick pancake of batter, vegetables, and noodles.

Day 7: Back to Tokyo

Today you are heading back to Tokyo. Before taking off to your home, explore Tokyo a little bit more. After your week-long Japan tour, it’s time to enjoy a 3D latte at Reissue Café. Though it’s a little bit expensive, the art is worth the money.

It will be fantastic if you end your tour at Roppongi Hills. It was built on the concept of a city within a city. People can live, shop, and work without traveling too far—an amazing place to visit.