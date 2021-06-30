Renowned nightclub Fabric bans camera phones on dance floor

RENOWNED nightclub Fabric is banning visitors from using their camera phones on the dance floor so that party-goers can “stay in the moment”.

The popular club in London’s Farringdon announced on Monday that when they reopen next month there will be a “strict no photo, and no video policy”.

The music venue argued that they want dancers to “stay in the moment” and “create a feeling of self expression”.

They also said that they want to avoid “social media stress and anxiety” and want their visitors to respect their events, artists and other dancers.

Fabric’s announcement was met with a mixed reaction for revellers with many expressing how they were behind the plans to combat “phone zombies”.

Announcing the new rule on Facebook, Fabric wrote: “Fabric is London’s home for underground music, always aiming to create a feeling of self-expression on the dance-floor.

“As we approach reopening, we are introducing a strict no photo, and no video policy at the club. Stay in the moment and put away your phone, enjoy the night.”

Accompanying the controversial announcement was a black image with large white text in block capitals, writing: “Stay in the moment.”

Attached to the post includes images of phones and cameras with lines through them, clarifying their ban.

Below the signs read: “No unauthorised photos or videos.”

Speaking to Mixmag, Fabric co-founder Cameron Leslie added that there has always been a no camera policy but this has become difficult to enforce with phones.

He said: “Going forward we want to re-emphasise the policy so that we encourage people to stay in the moment, protect the dancefloor experience, and avoid social media stress or anxiety.

“It’s about respecting the event, the artists and fellow dancers.”

The Facebook announcement has caused a stir online and has now collected over 6,300 likes and 700 shares.

More than 800 followers have commented on the post to express their mixed reactions.

Harry Charisios Bibiris wrote: “I hate “phone zombies” on dance floors but it’s also great to be able to relive a moment by watching a short clip taken the night before.

“I’ve been to Fabric dozens of times and I can’t say that it’s plagued by loads of punters holding their phones up for ages, certainly not.

“Let’s ban any use of flash and discourage people from using their phones, I think that’s enough.”

Pontus Berg commented: “Great initiative! Let your memories define the moments rather than a snapshot way of life.

“This should be standard in all clubs in my opinion. Fabric, keeping it real!”

But Azzie Dizzle said: “Imagine being part of a music scene that encourages freedom of expression and making such a draconian rule.

“I’m not one for having my phone in my hand all night but looking back at some of my vids and pics of raves has actually got me through the last year.

“Maybe ban flashes on phone cameras, but to be honest raving is about freedom of expression and this isn’t it.”

Benjamin Smith wrote: “The point people always miss… If I’m in Fabric and I’m having fun I don’t want people taking pictures of me.

“So some scrote can post it online and potentially lose me my job?

“Fair play Fabric. Takes guts but fair play.”

Fabric was founded in 1999 and has been a staple of London nightlife for more than 20 years.

They won World Number One Club in DJ Magazine’s “Top 100 Clubs Poll” in 2007 and 2008.

The 1,600 capacity club is renowned for its electronic music, showcasing a variety of house, techno, drum and bass and grime.

However despite its early success, the club has faced controversies more severe than its new phone ban.

Fabric had its license revoked and was shut down by authorities after two drug-related deaths in 2016.

However, a campaign to save the popular club was later successful in keeping its doors open, having come to a compromise of increased security.