Scottish mothers create new affordable payroll service

KNOWING the pressure of juggling work and life, plus the responsibility of a domestic employee, two women have come up with a solution that buys families more quality time and less hassle.

Pamela Cormack and Karen Grieve are the brains behind Family Payroll Ltd, a personalised and affordable service supporting families who employ anyone in their home.

Pamela, who is also the founder of Lothian Childcare Solutions, identified the need for the latest venture as a result of building trusted relationships with families through her primary business.

Appreciating how time is precious for many families with a hectic lifestyle, Pamela realized she could help by providing a dedicated and bespoke payroll service for anyone employing staff for any type of paid role within the home.

Passionate about supporting families, East Lothian-based Family Payroll offers a full suite of services including?registering?individuals?as?employers?with HMRC.

Pamela says: “it is a time-consuming process and can be a little daunting for someone who is not used to dealing with payroll.

“We’re aiming to offer a friendly, approachable alternative that will make life a little easier for time-pressured families.

“Hopefully, we can help them improve their work-life balance by removing the burden of the administration that goes with being an employer and giving them just one less thing to worry about.”

Before starting Lothian Childcare Solutions in 2018, she worked in nurseries, as a deputy project leader in a children and families project and then as an inspector with the Care Commission, now Care Inspectorate, inspecting early years services across Scotland.

Karen, a mother of two grown-up sons, was previously a payroll administrator.

With over 15 years’ experience in HR Administration, Finance and Operations, she recently gained an accountancy qualification and is committed to furthering her studies.

Karen said: “We’ve both been juggling family and our careers over the years.

“so we know the value of finding something that can make life just that little bit easier.

“Our aim is not only a successful business but one that also makes a difference to family life.”

For more information visit the?Family Payroll website?or follow them on?Facebook.??