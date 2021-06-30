Shocking video shows youth smashing up Porsche 911 bonnet

A SHOCKING video shows the moment a youth smashed up the bonnet of a Porsche 911 with a wrench in broad daylight.

Shocked onlooker Ryan Hambrook captured the incident on Folkstone Road in Dover, Kent while driving back to his home in Deal, Kent after work on Friday.

The 28-year-old couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted the young male standing on top of and lashing the luxury car with a metal socket wrench.

Ryan, who works in drainage, stopped to record the incident in case it might be needed as evidence.

The shocking clip shows an older male, younger male and a woman standing next to two Porsches.

The younger male, who appears to be in his late teens, climbs over a metal railing before being handed the hand tool by the older male.

He then begins to relentlessly smash the bonnet of the black sports car, which is priced at up to £800,000 new, whilst the other male directs him where to beat the car.

The younger man proceeds to thrash the car using the metal tool as hard as he can for around 50 seconds before the wrench is taken off him.

Ryan shared the video to Facebook later that evening writing: “F***.

“Folkestone Road.”

The post has now collected hundreds of comments, likes and shares from Facebook users who were mixed in their responses.

Some social media users have speculated that it was the owner of the car that was encouraging the damage.

Locals claimed that the vehicle was later discovered abandoned at the side of a road.

Lau Ra said: “So the people walking past then, not one even looked.

“Are we so accustomed to this behaviour in Dover that people don’t even blink an eye?

“Appalling. Come do that to my car you little s***head , you’ll be wearing that pole up your a**e!”

Lucy Cheyne wrote: “I think it might have a few scratches.”

Karen Hadley commented: “Well done Ryan Hambrook for recording this.

“Too many people turn away cause they are weak. This is scum, I hope they’ve been recognised.”

And Emlyn Gregory replied: “At least the whole Internet can see how dumb*** they are…”

Speaking today Ryan said: “I was driving back from work and I saw the older guy stood on top of the car hitting it, I assumed he didn’t own the car and the owner would want as much evidence as he needed so I filmed it until I’d gotten enough evidence and then drove home.

“I was shocked to see it happening, it’s not something you see every day.

“Folkestone Road isn’t the best of areas but I’ve never seen anything like that.

“I just thought well, you don’t see that every day.”

A source close to the incident has confirmed that the older male seen in the video was the owner of the vehicle.

Speaking today a spokesperson for Kent police said: “Kent Police received a report of possible criminal damage to a car in Folkestone Road, Dover at 6.10pm on Friday 25 June 2021.

“Officers attended and spoke to the registered owner of the vehicle who said he had given permission for the damage to be caused and no offences were reported.”