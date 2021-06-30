Should you opt for an electric replica for ASG?

A replica is of course the most basic piece of equipment for every airsoft enthusiast. There is an enormous number of models available on the market, which differ in many respects. It is best to choose your gear specifically to suit your personal preferences. The most popular type of ASG replicas are electric rifles and machine guns. They have a number of advantages, are really convenient, effective and often affordable. Find out why you should opt for such equipment!

What are the advantages of electric airsoft replicas?

On the market there are many replicas for ASG enthusiasts. They differ in terms of construction and individual parameters. However, the most important element of this type of equipment is the drive. There are spring-loaded models, electric models and models powered by CO2 gas or green gas. The choice depends primarily on personal preference and budget.

The most popular type of replicas when it comes too long ASG guns are the electric versions of such weapons. They have a number of advantages, offering really high power and not generating much noise, which can be a massive plus during gameplay. Choosing an electric replica is also very economical in terms of energy. One battery will power a relatively large number of balls to be fired (exact amounts depend on the specific model). This is a much more convenient choice than, for example, spring-loaded rifles or gas pistols.

Among the electric replicas you will find pistols, rifles and machine guns – almost every type of gear used in ASG. Such a wide range will make it easier to choose the right equipment for you. Manufacturers also offer solutions in different price ranges. Whatever your budget, you will be able to buy an electric replica tailored to your particular playing style.

Characteristics of electric machine gun replicas for airsoft

This is the most popular choice when it comes to ASG replicas. Such equipment is also abbreviated as AEG – automatic electric guns. Quite often, manufacturers implement continuous fire and batch firing modes – electric guns usually offer very high firing rate. With additional low battery consumption, such solutions will prove an ideal choice, especially for longer games. You should know that AEG replicas are also characterized by excellent parameters when it comes to range.

Both machine guns and rifles for ASG have a gearbox with an electric drive. This element is powered by the battery – it allows the shots to be fired. The range of the bullets is improved by the Hop-Up system, which curves up the balls to increase distance and accuracy.

Electric ASG rifles are also quite inexpensive to operate. Spare parts are readily available and reasonably priced. Operation itself is also really simple here. The replica is ready for action right out of the box. An additional advantage of AEGs lies in their high durability, not only as regards mechanical parts. Most often, electrically powered rifles are more heat resistant than, for example, gas replicas.

If you opt for an AEG, all you need to remember is to charge the battery (or several) regularly. Such equipment will also usually prove easy to modify, so it would be an ideal choice for airsoft enthusiasts who like to improve their replicas themselves. Finally, the wide range of accessories and spare parts for electric rifles plays no small part.

Electric machine guns and ASG sidearms – worth it?

Electric ASG replicas also include smaller automatic guns and pistols. This is a recommended piece of equipment for beginners or for short-range (CQB) games. Such equipment is usually versatile – it will perform very well in almost all conditions, it requires no specialist knowledge, is simple to use and inexpensive to operate.

The most important advantage of electric machine guns and other short models is convenience. You will find many these models on the market, as this is the most popular option. Choosing the right replica will therefore not be a problem. In this case, it is also possible to make modifications very easily.

Consider, among other things, the most popular ASG replicas: electric airsoft rifles are often created to resemble real models. More expensive solutions are usually made of very durable materials, so such equipment will easily last for a really long time, even when you use it in difficult conditions.

The market also offers faithfully reproduced replicas of historical models. They are not intended for standard shooter games, but rather serve as collector’s items for ASG enthusiasts.