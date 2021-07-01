Boxing Tips: How to Throw a Punch the Right Way

Archie Moore holds the record for the most boxing knockouts at 131 knockouts! If you want to learn how to punch like Archie Moore, you came to the right place. While punching may look simple, it is a skill that requires perfect form and practice.

Luckily, with some knowledge and practice, you will be a fantastic boxer in no time. Keep reading to learn how to throw a punch.

Place Your Feet

The first thing you need to do when preparing to throw a punch is to mount your feet in the correct position. While it may seem like the power behind a punch is coming from your arms, it starts in your legs.

Each person has their own idea of the perfect stance, so here is how you can find yours. Start by facing in the direction you plan to punch. Place one foot in front of your body and your other foot should be at a 30-45 degree angle behind your front foot.

You should separate your legs slightly more than shoulder-width apart. Your hips should be off-center with your punching target.

Make a Fist

The next step to throwing a perfect punch is to make a fist. To make a perfect fist, start by bending your fingers into your palm. Your thumb will then wrap around the outside of your fingers.

It is important to make sure that your thumb is on the outside and not the inside of your fingers. Leaving your thumb on the inside could result in a broken thumb.

Have the Right Punching Form

Once you have placed your feet and made a fist, it is time to get the correct punching form. Just like with the feet, many boxers have different preferences when it comes to upper body form.

When preparing to throw a punch, tighten your abs, tuck your arms in beside your rib cage, and hold your fists near your face.

Throw a Punch

Now that you have the right form, it is time to throw a punch! To punch, extend your arm straight out and then bring it back to the same position that it started in. Be sure to punch straight instead of curved.

If you throw a curved punch, your opponent will have more time to see the punch coming and dodge out of the way.

Learning to throw a good punch is the first step to becoming a boxer. To throw the perfect punch, you need to keep your feet in the right position, make a fist, and have the right punching form.

