ANDY Murray has said there’s still “life in the old dog yet” after his impressive Wimbledon comeback.

The 34-year-old defeated Germany qualifier Oscar Otte in a gruelling five set battle last night.

Murray, from Dunblane, Stirling, clawed his way back into the match and defeated the Wimbledon debut as the crowd spurred him on.

Last night the former world number one praised the support in a tweet and put his success down to his supporters.

He said: “Unreal atmosphere out there tonight.

“Thanks so much to everyone that was in there watching and supporting, you carried me over the line.

“Life in the old dog yet eh!”

The post has now collected over 42,000 likes, with 3,700 retweets and 1,000 comments from users who praised his valiant effort.

@Cal_Ruddy wrote: “Andy, you’ve provided us all with years of great memories.

“Watching you play tennis is an absolute pleasure and it’s great to see you doing what you love after a hard time. We’re all behind you mate.”

@AlisonHarriso16 said: “The crowd was fantastic. The rest of us watching on TV were screaming and punching the air with every shot too.

“You don’t just watch Andy Murray matches, you live them. Never doubted you still had that Murray Magic in you.”

@itslegaltender commented: “Scotland’s greatest ever sportsperson. You sir, are the absolute G.O.A.T . Go on yourself pal.”

@TBhoy62 replied: “It’s little wonder you didn’t hear the noise from most living rooms!

“Ours for one were going mental. Great performance, especially in the fifth set.”

Murray made his first Wimbledon appearance in four years on Monday in an inspirational recovery from what was thought to be career-ending hip surgery he had in January 2019.

The bout with Otte proved to be Murray’s most intense test since the operation with a quick turn around from his previous opponent, Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Murray now faces Canadian 10th Denis Shapovalov in the third round on Friday.