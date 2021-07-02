Common Golf Bets – And How to Win Them

If there’s anything in life that’s more infuriating than the rustle of a potato chip bag, it’s a golf bet that flummoxes even the best players. It’s true that no matter how little you know about golf, there are some bets you can make with fancy language and confusing winner/loser labels, but if you’re looking for a sure thing with your money, then stick with common bets and proper schemes to ensure your winning ways on the fairway.

Everyone loves a bit of excitement when it comes to their sporting fixtures. If you are not engrossed in the race for the title, then it is always great to have a punt on some league games. It has been a leader in the industry and has been going from strength to strength. Nowadays, you can bet using a online offers for euro or you can visit your local shop with money on hand, ready to bet and win.

I love golf betting. It’s simple, but you can win a lot of money by making the right moves. In this article, I will go over some of the most common golf bets and how to make them profitable for you.

Nassau

You might have heard of betting on “Nassau” in a game of golf. It is pretty straightforward. You bet a certain amount (a Nassau) for winning the front side, the backside, and the total score. Nassau bet is named after the famous Nassau Country Club. In 1912, a club member by the name of Bill O’Reilly made a $20 side bet with three other members on a foursome match they were playing. O’Reilly won the match and was paid off twofold for his wager. He was paid $40 ($20 for each man), and he put that $40 into the pot again the following week. It is believed that this led to “Nassau” being used as an expression for double or nothing.

Skins

Today, skins are more popular than ever. Wherever you play, you’ll find high-stakes games of skins. This growth can be attributed to the fact that maximizing your chances in skins betting is much simpler than in match play. The possibilities for strategy are much wider, and the skill set necessary is much smaller. So with plenty of opportunities to win and a more straightforward pathway to doing so, it’s natural that skins betting would become one of the most popular forms of golf gambling in recent years.

Snake

You’re playing a very tight match on the new golf course. You gain the 8th hole but lose the 9th. Unbeknownst to you, your opponent was taking a bathroom break. If a three-putt is worth $3 and there is not another three-putt for four holes, the first player to three-putt owes the others $12. It’s just like buying a snake in rock paper scissors or collecting from the player who now owns the snake in golf. The value of your hole is increased because of your opponent’s mistake.