East Lothian site manager recognised as one of the country’s best for 2021

Gavin McCann, site manager for CALA Homes at Ravensheugh Brae in Musselburgh, is celebrating after receiving a prestigious industry award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Gavin, from Dunfermline, Fife, has been recognised in the 2021 Pride in the Job Quality Awards for his contribution to creating homes of the highest quality and showcasing best practice, joining an impressive 16 site managers from across the CALA Group to receive the coveted accolade.

The Pride in the Job Awards has been running for more than four decades and is one of the highest industry accolades a site manager can receive.

More than 11,000 site managers across the UK were assessed this year, with only 450 winners selected, putting those awarded in the industry’s top four per cent who demonstrate the passion, commitment and leadership to deliver new homes to the highest possible standards.

Gavin will now go through to the next stage of the competition, the Seal of Excellence, which will be announced later this year.

Craig Lynes, Managing Director with CALA Homes (East), comments: “The Pride in the Job Awards recognise site managers who, along with their teams and sub-contractors deliver excellence for our customers every day. It is our teams on the ground who bring our homes to life, ensuring the vision for each development is delivered on time, safely and to the highest quality standards.

Over the past year, more than any other, site managers have had to overcome unprecedented challenges, but the commitment from Gavin and his team to deliver the highest quality standards has been unwavering. We wish the team at Ravensheugh Brae all the best of luck as the awards progress on to the next stage.”

As well as undergoing spot checks of the day-to-day running of their site, each site manager is assessed across 37 different areas of site management, including technical knowledge, quality and consistency.

Gavin said: “To secure the Pride in the Job accolade is a real honour. Knowing that our team at Ravensheugh Brae has achieved this following stringent site inspections is testament to their hard work and professionalism.”

Ravensheugh Brae by CALA Homes (East) is a mix of 36 three, four and five bedroom homes from the developer’s latest “Light and Space Collection” – and marks a long-awaited return to Musselburgh for the developer.

Homes at Ravensheugh Brae start from £325,000. To learn more or to book an appointment with the sales team, contact 01315 818 631 or visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/east-lothian/ravensheugh-brae-musselburgh/ to learn more.