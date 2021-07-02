Edinburgh site managers recognised as two of the country’s best for 2021

TWO Edinburgh site managers have received UK-wide recognition for their excellent professional standards and positive contributions to the construction industry.

Mark Foley, site manager for CALA Homes at The Crescent at Donaldson’s and Ian Welsh, site manager for CALA Homes Waterfront Plaza, are celebrating after receiving a prestigious industry award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Mark and Ian have been recognised in the 2021 Pride in the Job Quality Awards for their contribution to creating homes of the highest quality and showcasing best practice, joining an impressive 16 site managers from across the CALA Group to receive the coveted accolade.

The Pride in the Job Awards has been running for more than four decades and is one of the highest industry accolades a site manager can receive.

More than 11,000 site managers across the UK were assessed this year, with only 450 winners selected, putting those awarded in the industry’s top four per cent who demonstrate the passion, commitment and leadership to deliver new homes to the highest possible standards.

Mark and Ian will now go through to the next stage of the competition, the Seal of Excellence, which will be announced later this year.

Craig Lynes, Managing Director with CALA Homes (East) comments:

“The Pride in the Job Awards recognise site managers who, along with their teams and sub-contractors deliver excellence for our customers every day. It is our teams on the ground who bring our homes to life, ensuring the vision for each development is delivered on time, safely and to the highest quality standards.

Over the past year, more than any other, site managers have had to overcome unprecedented challenges, but the commitment from Mark, Ian and their teams to deliver the highest quality standards have been unwavering. We wish teams at The Crescent and Waterfront Plaza all the best of luck as the awards progress on to the next stage.”

As well as undergoing spot checks of the day-to-day running of their site, each site manager is assessed across 37 different areas of site management, including technical knowledge, quality and consistency.

Mark, who is CALA’s most decorated project manager with 15 Pride in the Job awards, alongside 10 Seal of Excellences, three regional awards and one supreme award, said: “To secure the Pride in the Job accolade is a real honour. Knowing that our team at The Crescent has achieved this following stringent site inspections is testament to their hard work and professionalism.”

Ian added: “Knowing how diligently the team at Waterfront Plaza have worked from the outset of the project, it’s great to see our efforts rewarded in such a fitting way. We are all very proud.”

A cutting-edge interpretation of Georgian architecture, with 18 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds, prices at The Crescent range from £595,000 to £1,750,000, with a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses available.

Launched in summer 2019, Waterfront Plaza is CALA’s latest brownfield regeneration project.

After the sell-out success of the first release colony apartments, Waterfront Plaza currently features 2 & 3 bedroom apartments & 4 bedroom townhouses ranging from £295,000 to £520,000.

