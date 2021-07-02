How Oren B Segal Became an Outstanding Talent in the Fashion and Modeling Industry

Being unique in the fashion and modeling industry, which is consistently chasing trends, can be challenging. Only those who truly believe in their sense of style have managed to achieve this level of excellence. Oren Segal is one such fashion enthusiast and model who has made a unique mark on the industry. He’s never gone after short-lived trends and has always been able to stand out among the crowd. This shaped his career in modeling and fashion and has also helped him to grow his brand.

As a young model, Oren Segal works relentlessly to pursue his passion in the industry. His journey started as a kid growing up in New York City, where he was always intrigued by how clothing can transform the appearance of a person. Oren always experimented with ways to dress uniquely and never fell for overrated trends. Even when his friends would go crazy to sport street-style fashion, trying to look cool in a baggy tee, he would proudly flaunt his own style.

At the age of 6, Oren started playing the violin. His love for music made him realize the value of discipline and persistence in life. He has brought that work ethic to his fashion and modeling career today, which is part of the reason he has reached so much success.

To chase his passion in the fashion industry, Oren found contacts that led him to short-term modeling contracts. He started working as a freelance model during his college days, mainly in collaboration with friends. During this time, he also began working at Tone House as a digital marketer. Between all these commitments he managed to launch his own fashion brand which has been gaining traction in a digital sense.

While he was thriving in the opportunities that brought him closer to his goal, Oren’s journey faced a major setback with the pandemic outbreak. The global economic slowdown had a devastating impact on the fashion and modeling industry. As his career started going downhill, Oren was presented with the opportunity to join the Navy. The choice was difficult for him, but as always, he followed his heart. He chose to commit his life to the fashion industry, even amidst all challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Oren is focused on growing his brand to become a household name in fashion. He believes his refined sense of style that diverts from ongoing trends will be the fuel for the growth of his brand. He firmly believes that you can’t learn enriching lessons by following a group of people who are blindly chasing others. It’s a trend to follow the trends, and this is where he chose to differ.

As his career continues, Oren wants to inspire more budding talents to be brave enough to be themselves. Even against all odds, never lose the uniqueness that you are gifted with. His story can motivate other newbies in the industry to move against the flow to be unique in the crowd, which can bring you massive success.