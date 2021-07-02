Take your video conferencing solution up a notch

Video conferencing has always been a great tool for connecting different offices and remote teams for increased collaboration. But in 2020, its use surged rapidly due to the worldwide lockdown.

International conferences and workshops were also put into the online mode. And as out-of-the-box solutions are not always able to deliver glitch-free multi-party broadcasts and address some specific collaboration needs, you might need to develop tailored video conferencing software. This will help you notably increase viewing experiences and boost your brand awareness on the saturated online event market.

Increase event availability

If your business revolves around worldwide broadcasts, you can’t slip through the cracks such a key aspect as accessibility of video streams. What does it mean? Your WebRTC-based conferencing should be adapted to people with hearing, speech, and cognitive impairments.

For meeting participants who use screen readers, provide a symbol set or other browser notification to alert of the incoming call for a conference. Hard of hearing and deaf users will certainly need better stereo sound and subtitles. To meet these needs to the fullest, pair up your WebRTC solution with artificial intelligence. This way, you’ll enable real-time video quality control and optimization as well as accurate real-time captioning.

To notably boost availability of your online conferences, go the whole hog with multilingual live streams. Allow the participants choose between a translated audio stream (with the adjusted background volume), dubbing, or real-time subtitling.

Deliver rich collaboration capabilities at scale

Unlike video conferencing, online workshops presuppose more interaction among the participants. Simple audio and video chatting, media file sharing, and co-browsing might not be enough. To ensure fruitful remote collaboration, think outside the box.

Empower your WebRTC solution with innovative AR whiteboarding. By turning a flat surface into a convenient writing tool, you’ll allow multiple users to visually share their opinions in real time, sparing the need to be physically present in the same location. Whether it’s a brief meeting with a client, a workshop, or a sync with your colleagues, decisions will be made in a matter of minutes, not days or hours.

Another trailblazing feature able to take efficiency to the new heights is AI-fueled post-processing of the recorded meeting. By thoroughly analyzing hours of video content and spotting essential ideas, such an AI mechanism can automatically generate highlights that are key to those who didn’t assist the virtual meeting as well as to the stakeholders who need meeting recaps for further decision-making.

Ensure rock-solid security

Cyber threats are getting more sophisticated, and to successfully deal with them, you need to revamp your security practices. WebRTC niche is no exception.

First, enable computer vision-powered identification of participants. High-precision face recognition will help you detect and verify even partially obscured faces or faces with attributes — thus preventing unauthorized users from accessing the conference. You can also leverage two-factor authentication by using other types of biometrics, for example, voice or iris recognition.

Computer vision technology can also be effectively used to detect threats during the live broadcast. Suspicious individuals, abnormal behavior, vandalism, disasters — highly accurate AI algorithms will instantly inform you of any abnormality, giving all the necessary information to act accordingly.

Enhance streaming quality

To ensure great QoE for everyone attending your conferences, pay particular attention to the quality of your streams.

Continuously monitor system performance metrics like jitter, packet loss, and round trip time to proactively enable architecture ramp-ups. Implement ML-driven load balancing and CDN auto-swapping to make sure your WebRTC system can support thousands of concurrent participants — across browsers, devices, and platforms — distributed around the world.

Powerful computer vision capabilities will also help you automatically detect various types of content anomalies. External ads, glitches, artificial text — you’ll be able to timely address any inconsistencies that hamper user experience.

On a final note

To stand out from the crowd on the video conferencing market, you should accommodate users to the fullest. Outstanding stream quality, top-notch security, powerful collaboration capabilities — AI-fueled technologies will empower your WebRTC solution with new capabilities, helping you expand your client base and get a competitive edge.

About the author