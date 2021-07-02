Ultimate Guide – Explaining the Blockchain in 7 Steps

In essence, blockchain could not be considered simply a new technology that is making a few people rich with cryptocurrency. In this sense, the impact of blockchain technology can be compared only to the internet revolution. For all the people going to purchase bitcoin , this guide will bring you exclusive insights about the core tech that moves it.

While the concept behind blockchain is not impossible to understand, many people have a hard time trying to figure out all the jargon involved in most explanations. To solve this, this guide will explain the essentials of blockchain technology in layman’s terms.

Decentralization is the Solution

If you ask a technician what a blockchain is, he will probably answer that “a blockchain consists of a public and distributed ledger that keeps records in chronological order.” Indeed, this definition is true, but it is too hard for the average joe to understand.

In essence, blockchain technology is the ultimate solution for the problem of centralization. It consists of a record maintained by everyone who participates in it without the need for any central authority.

Hence, it is a decentralized way to maintain a ledger that is virtually impossible to tamper with, counterfeit or fraud. The main characteristic that makes blockchain secure is the fact that it is public, which means various eyes are watching every move made within a network.

A Growing List of Records

A blockchain can be explained as a growing list of records, in which each record is called a block.

This unique technology links one block to another using cryptography. In the world of computer science, the term cryptography refers to securing information and communication using techniques derived from mathematical concepts.

Each block has three main components – a piece of data, a hash, and the hash of the previous block in the chain. The first block in any blockchain does not have a prior block, so it is called the genesis block.

Inside the Formation of a Block

Each block has a unique cryptographic hash. Hence, when the blocks are linked to each other in a continuous chain, each block also has a timestamp.

By design, a blockchain is resistant to data modification, as it is an open and distributed ledger that records transactions between two parties efficiently in a verifiable and permanent manner.

Blockchain Train Bound to Go

To illustrate the concept, think about a train whose tracks are spread all over the world – not just one train, but several that form a global network. Each wagon carries a piece of data, which is validated by machines around the world (nodes).

If a piece of data is approved, the wagon is sealed with a complex code of letters and numbers (encryption) to join other freight wagons and depart to their final destination.

To further increase security, each freight wagon has its own code and the code of the previous wagon. Hence, in case someone tries to break into the train, the person will need to crack more than one code at a time. This kind of security is what has made Bitcoin a real hit, and hence, has pumped the BTC price to new heights.

Blockchain Train Goes Further

The blockchain “train” has no owner(s), which means all shipments are recorded in a decentralized ledger available for anyone to access and check details about each train ride.

However, this ledger does not allow anyone to see what type of data a wagon is carrying or who sent it, only when the data was sent. As expected, performing all these operations simultaneously in an automated fashion is a complex task that requires plenty of computing power.

Few people have the necessary machine power to create the coding to seal each wagon and link it to the next freight wagon (miners), so these people are paid for their activity (mining fees).

Security is Blockchain’s Middle Name

The blockchain “train” is not centralized. Instead, it is spread all over the world (decentralization), which is the characteristic that makes this new technology so safe.

Since the network is not centralized anywhere and has multiple layers of security, breaking into it is extremely difficult. When the system recognizes that someone is trying to break into it, it automatically crashes in a matter of seconds.

If you’ve heard about stolen bitcoins or cryptocurrencies, the crime took place either on the user’s equipment or on the user’s contracted broker- never within the blockchain.

What Is So Special About Blockchain? – Final Thoughts

Blockchain technology is directly responsible for the creation of all existing cryptocurrencies, allowing them to be decentralized and secure.

Plus, blockchain technology is just as revolutionary as the internet, especially as it can be used to create solutions in different sectors, such as banks, notary services, hospitals, justice, among others.

All information inserted in a blockchain network cannot be altered due to the immutable nature of the ledger. Hence, this unique feature guarantees total data security and user privacy while ensuring full transparency for all network participants.