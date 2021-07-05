A SHOCKING video shows the moment a “pillock” cyclist collided face-first into a pavement after weaving around in front of a lorry.

Truck driver Carl Shearing filmed the male cyclist collapsing in a heap at the side of the road in Crediton, Devon last week.

The 60-year-old said the cyclist “got a good dose of karma” because he wasn’t paying attention to other road users while slaloming across the lane.

Carl’s dash cam footage shows the cyclist steering erratically down the road and consuming the whole of the lane leaving no room for motorists to pass.

At one point the cyclist even weaves so drastically he ends up in the other lane before pulling back in front of the lorry.

The biker, who has a full rucksack on his back including what appears to be a green camping carry mat at the top, then turns to make hand gestures towards Carl.

As he turns to look back at HGV he loses control of his bike and ends up heading towards the pavement.

The reckless cyclist, who is not wearing a helmet, then ends up crashing into the side of the curb, sending him hurtling over his handlebars face-first

The bike then lands upside down with the cyclist crumpled underneath.

Carl shared the footage on Facebook on Thursday, writing: “Sometimes there’s nothing better than a good dose of karma.”

The post has now collected over 6,500 likes and more than 7,800 shares.

Thousands of viewers have also commented on the post saying the cyclist “got what he deserves”.

Aindriú Ó Braonáin said: “You showed great restraint not beeping the horn to be fair.”

Diane Loader-Lockyer said: “Brilliant, yet another plonker giving cyclists a bad name.”

Gilly Anne Nicholson said: “Got what he deserved, stopping traffic passing. What a clown!”

And Steve Wren added: “Could’ve at least given him a friendly toot to let me know he’s a complete c***.”

Speaking today Carl said: “I was driving through Crediton on my way back to my yard. I saw in the distance a cyclist weaving all over the place.

“I could see well before I came up behind him that he was swerving all over the road and paying no attention to anyone else on the road.

“It’s not a wide road in Crediton and there is a set of traffic lights right by a very busy school.

“It was kicking out time so there were a lot of school children about so it was not possible to pass this pillock on a bike.

“I was following him at a respectful distance when he started making some hand gestures to me, I have no idea what he was trying to say.

“When he turned back around to look at where he was going he clipped the curb and off he went.

“I checked my mirrors to make sure he didn’t roll back under my truck then as you heard, I laughed.

“As truck drivers, we spend all day fending off idiots who shouldn’t be on the road and if something happens it always gets blamed on us – well not this time!”