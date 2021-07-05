Carbon company aims to expand team with new job vacancies

A material manufacturer company has announced a new drive in recruitment as they look for 14 new recruits to add to its growing team

SGL Carbon is recruiting more new staff at its Muir of Ord location after using 2021 to successfully expand due to an increase in demand for its products from customers.

SGL’s Muir of Ord base already added 12 new team members in March followed by an additional 16 but is already looking for more to keep up with the high demand.

Steve Easton, Managing Director at SGL Carbon, said: “After a successful recruitment drive earlier in the year it is very positive that we are once again able to expand the team to keep up with demand.

The location already has a current team made up of 228 people and hopes to supply 14 people with roles in jobs such as Operations, Customer Services & Maintenance.

Mr Easton added: “It continues to be a challenging and uncertain time for the manufacturing sector, so we are very fortunate to be in this position and pleased we are able to give back to the local economy as we look to employ the best talent out there to fill a number of exciting roles.”

There are currently 29 SGL Carbon production sites across the world with Muir of Ord produces a range of fibre based products with carbon fibre at its core.

This sustainable increase in sales, dominated by the renewable energy sector, has resulted in sustained growth throughout 2021 allowing the team to expand.