A DETERMINED Uber Eats courier was filmed taking his socks and shoes off so he could battle through flash floods to deliver food to customers.

The cyclist was filmed going to extreme lengths to complete his deliveries while in Gorgie, Edinburgh yesterday.

Videos show the food courier putting his bike on its stand before taking off his black trainers and white socks to battle the Scottish weather.

The ballsy cyclist was then filmed eyeing up how to get through the street flooded by recent torrential rain so he could continue his work.

A white car drives through the huge puddle before the delivery man is shown walking barefoot through the puddle while holding onto his bike.

The cyclist, wearing a reflective green jacket and black shorts, then picks up his bike and walks right through the water to a pavement on Gorgie Road.

At one point the Uber Eats courier stumbles in the water while he appears to trip on a dip in the pavement.

He can then be seen looking around after getting to the other side of the murky puddle.

Laura Munro, 31, filmed the incident from her window, and posted it on Facebook yesterday with the caption: “Poor wee guy earlier. Took off his socks and shoes so they didn’t get wet.”

Several people praised the cyclist for his efforts to get through the giant puddle.

Cath Crawford said: “Oh poor guy. Well done for not giving up.”

Elizabeth Stark said: “He was a brave guy out in that freak rain.

“P.S. Hope he got a good tip, he deserved one.”

Eileen Hanworth said: “I want to bring him in and give him a cup of tea.”

Angie Stevenson added: “Aww bless your cotton socks lad!”

Speaking today, Laura said: “I was looking out the window at the rain and saw a poor guy trying to weigh up how he was going to get out of the street.

“There were a few times he walked out to look to see a way out that wouldn’t get him too wet.

“It was hilarious, a very Scottish thing to do.

“It was too funny not to watch.”

Sunjiv Shah, General Manager for Uber Eats UK, said that the company is seeking out the courier to reward him.

He said: “Couriers who use the Uber Eats app are everyday heroes, from being front-line workers throughout the pandemic to braving every type of weather Britain can muster.

“We’re working hard to identify this courier so we can reward their determination during this action packed delivery.”