A HILARIOUS image shows a man who was discovered sleeping on top of a car bonnet just hours after England’s triumphant win against Ukraine.

Nicola Boycott couldn’t believe her eyes when she found the man laying across her neighbour’s red Nissan and snoring yesterday morning.

The 28-year-old housewife and her husband Brad, 30, had tried to move the man on from outside their house in Northwich, Cheshire but he refused to budge.

She decided to take a photo which shows the man with his boxers on show as he is slumped across the car with his arms crossed beneath him.

He can be seen wearing joggers, a thin white t-shirt and backpack while appearing to be in a deep sleep.

Nicola posted the photograph on Facebook on Sunday in a bid to help the unknown male explain his whereabouts to his partner.

Nicola wrote: “Can we all share this please. He will walk into his house in a few hours- tell his Mrs that he slept ON a car all night and she 100% won’t believe him.

“Looks like someone had a good night. He’s snoring his head off on my neighbour’s car and won’t wake up.”

The post has over 6,000 likes and attracted comments from followers who were left in stitches.

Carmen Sharples said: “Too funny.”

Sonjia Louise said: “This is hilarious.”

And Nicola Ryan said: “Bloody love it.”

Speaking today Nicola said: “He was asleep on the car when my husband went to the shop with our son at 8:30am on Sunday.

“He tried to wake him but he was snoring his head off so must have been too comfy to get up.

“I was in disbelief at first . My husband thought he was looking at something on the car at first.

“It’s my neighbour’s car. I have yet to show her the pictures.”